Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 12 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Google Pixel 7, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 25% higher pixel density (521 vs 416 PPI)
  • Has a 0.43 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • 33% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1006K versus 754K)
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • 18% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1247 and 1058 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Shows 14% longer battery life (29:08 vs 25:27 hours)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • The phone is 9-months newer
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
12 Pro
95
Pixel 7
87
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
12 Pro
93
Pixel 7
80
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
12 Pro
75
Pixel 7
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
12 Pro
79
Pixel 7
73
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
12 Pro
84
Pixel 7
85
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
12 Pro
84
Pixel 7
80

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
12 Pro
vs
Pixel 7

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.73 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 521 ppi 416 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 970 nits 450 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1500 nits 1000 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 84.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 98.5%
PWM 367 Hz 360 Hz
Response time 5 ms 3 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
12 Pro +7%
1051 nits
Pixel 7
983 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 155.6 mm (6.13 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 8.66 mm (0.34 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz) 197 gramm (6.95 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Pink White, Black, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
12 Pro +6%
89.6%
Pixel 7
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 12 Pro and Google Pixel 7 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Google Tensor G2
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache 6 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Mali-G710 MP7
GPU clock 818 MHz -
FLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
12 Pro +18%
1247
Pixel 7
1058
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12 Pro +18%
3916
Pixel 7
3312
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
12 Pro +33%
1006790
Pixel 7
754428
CPU 224894 203616
GPU 435932 295372
Memory 159561 108654
UX 177347 142235
Total score 1006790 754428
3DMark Wild Life Performance
12 Pro +43%
9326
Pixel 7
6508
Stability 67% 61%
Graphics test 55 FPS 38 FPS
Graphics score 9326 6508
PCMark 3.0 score 13054 10598
AnTuTu 9 Smartphone Scores (33rd and 109th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 13
ROM MIUI 13 Stock Android
OS size 26.5 GB 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4600 mAh 4355 mAh
Charge power 120 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (20 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes (48% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:21 hr 1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:48 hr 10:13 hr
Watching video 10:04 hr 16:16 hr
Gaming 04:53 hr 05:26 hr
Standby 89 hr 73 hr
General battery life
12 Pro
25:27 hr
Pixel 7 +14%
29:08 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 115° 114°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 2 (50 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 48 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 12 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 10.8 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 -
Aperture f/2.5 -
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.7 microns -
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.14" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
12 Pro
141
Pixel 7 +3%
145
Video quality
12 Pro
111
Pixel 7 +29%
143
Generic camera score
12 Pro
131
Pixel 7 +7%
140

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
12 Pro
84.2 dB
Pixel 7 +5%
88.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2021 October 2022
Release date December 2021 October 2022
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, software, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi 12 Pro. But if the design is more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 7.

