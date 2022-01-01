Home > Smartphone comparison > 12 Pro vs Pixel 7 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 12 Pro vs Google Pixel 7 Pro

Ксиаоми 12 Pro
VS
Гугл Пиксель 7 Про
Xiaomi 12 Pro
Google Pixel 7 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 12 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Google Pixel 7 Pro, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Pro
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • 24% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (989K versus 797K)
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • 18% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1234 and 1048 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Shows 13% longer battery life (28:42 vs 25:27 hours)
  • Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4600 mAh
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • The phone is 10-months newer
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
12 Pro
vs
Pixel 7 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.73 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 521 ppi 512 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 970 nits 550 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1500 nits 1000 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 88.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% -
PWM 367 Hz -
Response time 5 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
12 Pro
1050 nits
Pixel 7 Pro +3%
1084 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.66 mm (0.34 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz) 212 gramm (7.48 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Pink White, Black, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
12 Pro +1%
89.6%
Pixel 7 Pro
88.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 12 Pro and Google Pixel 7 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Google Tensor G2
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache 6 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Mali-G710 MP7
GPU clock 818 MHz -
FLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz -
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
12 Pro +18%
1234
Pixel 7 Pro
1048
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12 Pro +23%
3901
Pixel 7 Pro
3172
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
12 Pro +24%
989468
Pixel 7 Pro
797870
CPU 224894 216931
GPU 435932 296692
Memory 159561 134893
UX 177347 152600
Total score 989468 797870
3DMark Wild Life Performance
12 Pro
9331
Pixel 7 Pro
n/a
Stability 65% -
Graphics test 55 FPS -
Graphics score 9331 -
PCMark 3.0 score 13070 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 13
ROM MIUI 13 Stock Android
OS size 26.5 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4600 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 120 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (23 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes (46% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:21 hr 1:49 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:48 hr 09:40 hr
Watching video 10:04 hr 13:59 hr
Gaming 04:53 hr 05:32 hr
Standby 89 hr 87 hr
General battery life
12 Pro
25:27 hr
Pixel 7 Pro +13%
28:42 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 115° 126°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 48 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.55 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 12 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 10.8 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 -
Aperture f/2.5 -
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.7 microns -
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.14" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
12 Pro
141
Pixel 7 Pro +5%
148
Video quality
12 Pro
111
Pixel 7 Pro +29%
143
Generic camera score
12 Pro
131
Pixel 7 Pro +12%
147

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
12 Pro
84.2 dB
Pixel 7 Pro
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2021 October 2022
Release date December 2021 October 2022
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and software are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi 12 Pro. But if the battery life and design are more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 7 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Xiaomi 12 Pro
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global) vs Xiaomi 12 Pro
3. Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra vs Xiaomi 12 Pro
4. Xiaomi 12 vs Xiaomi 12 Pro
5. Xiaomi 12T vs Xiaomi 12 Pro
6. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Google Pixel 7 Pro
7. Apple iPhone 14 Pro vs Google Pixel 7 Pro
8. OnePlus 10 Pro vs Google Pixel 7 Pro
9. Google Pixel 6a vs Google Pixel 7 Pro
10. Samsung Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon) vs Google Pixel 7 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish