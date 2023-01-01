Home > Smartphone comparison > 12 Pro vs Honor 90 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 12 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Honor 90, which is powered by Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Accelerated Edition and came out 17 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Handles wireless charging up to 50W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Supports higher wattage charging (120W versus 66W)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • 20% higher pixel density (521 vs 435 PPI)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Honor 90
  • The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer
  • Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4600 mAh
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Weighs 21 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi 12 Pro and Honor 90 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
12 Pro
67
Honor 90
94*
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
12 Pro
78
Honor 90
78*
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
12 Pro
vs
Honor 90

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.73 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1200 x 2664 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.98:9
PPI 521 ppi 435 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes No
Max rated brightness 970 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1500 nits 1600 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 90.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% -
PWM 367 Hz -
Response time 5 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
12 Pro
1057 nits
Honor 90
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 161.9 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 8.66 mm (0.34 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 204 g (7.2 oz) 183 g (6.46 oz)
Waterproof No No
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber -
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Pink Black, Silver, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
12 Pro
89.6%
Honor 90 +1%
90.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 12 Pro and Honor 90 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Accelerated Edition
Max clock 3000 MHz 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A710
L3 cache 6 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 644
GPU clock 818 MHz -
FLOPS ~2513 GFLOPS ~1014 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
12 Pro
1247
Honor 90
n/a
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12 Pro
3915
Honor 90
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
12 Pro
1004895
Honor 90
n/a
CPU 224894 -
GPU 435932 -
Memory 159561 -
UX 177347 -
Total score 1004895 -
3DMark Wild Life Performance
12 Pro
9302
Honor 90
n/a
Max surface temperature 41.2 °C -
Stability 68% -
Graphics test 55 FPS -
Graphics score 9302 -
PCMark 3.0
12 Pro
13009
Honor 90
n/a
Web score 11824 -
Video editing 7637 -
Photo editing 29183 -
Data manipulation 9393 -
Writing score 14790 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 13
ROM MIUI 13 MagicOS 7.1
OS size 26.5 GB -

Battery

Capacity 4600 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 120 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes (20% in 5 min)
Full charging time 0:21 hr 0:55 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:57 hr -
Watching video 10:04 hr -
Gaming 05:05 hr -
Standby 89 hr -
General battery life
12 Pro
25:40 hr
Honor 90
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 200 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 16256 x 12192
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 115° 112°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 3 (200 MP + 12 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.56 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.4", Samsung ISOCELL HP3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 48 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 12 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 8160 x 6112
Aperture f/2.5 -
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.7 microns -
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.14" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
12 Pro
141
Honor 90
n/a
Video quality
12 Pro
111
Honor 90
n/a
Generic camera score
12 Pro
131
Honor 90
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max loudness
12 Pro
84.2 dB
Honor 90
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced December 2021 May 2023
Release date December 2021 June 2023
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 120 W Yes, 66 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the camera, performance, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi 12 Pro. But if the software and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Honor 90.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

