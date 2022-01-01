Xiaomi 12 Pro vs Huawei Honor 30 VS Xiaomi 12 Pro Huawei Honor 30 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 12 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 30, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G and came out 21 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Pro 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1008K versus 462K)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Delivers 96% higher maximum brightness (972 against 497 nits)

29% higher pixel density (521 vs 403 PPI)

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Supports wireless charging up to 50W

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10

Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 4600 vs 4000 mAh

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz

Stereo speakers Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 30 The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom

Weighs 19 grams less

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.73 inches 6.53 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 521 ppi 403 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 86.6% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 99.8% - PWM 367 Hz - Response time 5 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness 12 Pro +96% 972 nits Honor 30 497 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 160.3 mm (6.31 inches) Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) Thickness 8.66 mm (0.34 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz) 185 gramm (6.53 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Blue, Green, Pink Black, Silver, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 12 Pro +3% 89.6% Honor 30 86.6%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi 12 Pro and Huawei Honor 30 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G Max. clock 3000 MHz 2560 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 3 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76

- 1 core at 2.58 GHz: Cortex-A76 L3 cache 4 MB - Lithography process 4 nanometers 7 nanometers Graphics Adreno 730 Mali-G77 MP8 GPU clock 818 MHz 700 MHz FLOPS - ~652 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No Nano Memory Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 12 Pro +32% 1242 Honor 30 944 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 12 Pro +51% 3887 Honor 30 2575 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 12 Pro +118% 1008340 Honor 30 462155 CPU - 141978 GPU - 139038 Memory - 78161 UX - 107093 Total score 1008340 462155 3DMark Wild Life Performance 12 Pro n/a Honor 30 2143 Stability - 98% Graphics test - 12 FPS Graphics score - 2143 PCMark 3.0 score - 10528 AnTuTu 9 Ranking List (2nd and 198th place) Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 10.0 ROM MIUI 13 Magic UI 3.1.1 OS size 26.5 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 4600 mAh 4000 mAh Charge power 120 W 40 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes (70% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:19 hr 0:50 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 40 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 7360 x 4912 Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 5x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 1920 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 115° - Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 40 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 48 mm

- Phase autofocus

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/3.4

- Focal length: 125 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 17 mm

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6464 x 4864 Aperture - f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size 0.7 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS Sensor size - 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1 Bluetooth features LE A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Active eSIM support * - No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * - 21 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max. loudness 12 Pro 84.2 dB Honor 30 n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced December 2021 April 2020 Release date December 2021 June 2020 Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12 Pro is definitely a better buy.