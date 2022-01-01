Xiaomi 12 Pro vs Huawei Honor 50 VS Xiaomi 12 Pro Huawei Honor 50 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 12 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 50, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Pro 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1008K versus 510K)

The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

33% higher pixel density (521 vs 392 PPI)

Supports wireless charging up to 50W

Delivers 31% higher maximum brightness (972 against 742 nits)

Optical image stabilization

Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS

Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4600 vs 4300 mAh

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz

Stereo speakers

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11 Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 50 Weighs 29 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.73 inches 6.57 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 521 ppi 392 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 89.7% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 99.8% 100% PWM 367 Hz 120 Hz Response time 5 ms 2.4 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 12 Pro +31% 972 nits Honor 50 742 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 160 mm (6.3 inches) Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 73.8 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 8.66 mm (0.34 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Blue, Green, Pink White, Black, Green, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 12 Pro 89.6% Honor 50 89.7%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi 12 Pro and Huawei Honor 50 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G Max. clock 3000 MHz 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78) L3 cache 4 MB - Lithography process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 642L GPU clock 818 MHz 490 MHz Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 12 Pro +59% 1242 Honor 50 780 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 12 Pro +31% 3887 Honor 50 2969 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 12 Pro +97% 1008340 Honor 50 510680 CPU - 160022 GPU - 15691 Memory - 78639 UX - 116871 Total score 1008340 510680 3DMark Wild Life Performance 12 Pro n/a Honor 50 2503 Stability - 99% Graphics test - 14 FPS Graphics score - 2503 PCMark 3.0 score - 10242 AnTuTu 9 Android Rating (2nd and 160th place) Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 11 ROM MIUI 13 Magic UI 4.2 OS size 26.5 GB 21 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 12032 x 9024 Zoom Optical, 2x Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 115° 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 48 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 17 mm

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896 Aperture - f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 0.7 microns - Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.14" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC, SBAS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * - No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max. loudness 12 Pro 84.2 dB Honor 50 +10% 92.7 dB

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced December 2021 June 2021 Release date December 2021 June 2021 Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12 Pro is definitely a better buy.