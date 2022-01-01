Home > Smartphone comparison > 12 Pro vs Honor Magic 4 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 12 Pro vs Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 12 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro, which is powered by the same chip and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Pro
  • 13% higher pixel density (521 vs 460 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3.5x optical zoom
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
12 Pro
vs
Honor Magic 4 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.73 inches 6.81 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1312 x 2848 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.54:9
PPI 521 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 93%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% -
PWM 367 Hz -
Response time 5 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
12 Pro +5%
1056 nits
Honor Magic 4 Pro
1004 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.66 mm (0.34 inches) 9.15 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz) 215 gramm (7.58 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Pink White, Black, Gold, Green, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
12 Pro
89.6%
Honor Magic 4 Pro +4%
93%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 12 Pro and Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Max. clock 3000 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 730
GPU clock 818 MHz 818 MHz
FLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 -
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
12 Pro +2%
1006412
Honor Magic 4 Pro
986880
CPU 235094 -
GPU 440628 -
Memory 166283 -
UX 161731 -
Total score 1006412 986880
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 60% -
Graphics test 56 FPS -
Graphics score 9357 -
PCMark 3.0 score 13038 -
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Rating (8th and 11th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 Magic UI 6
OS size 26.5 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4600 mAh 4600 mAh
Charge power 120 W 100 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (100 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes (50% in 14 min)
Full charging time 0:21 hr 0:32 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:48 hr 10:33 hr
Watching video 10:04 hr 10:55 hr
Gaming 04:53 hr 05:00 hr
Standby 89 hr 66 hr
General battery life
12 Pro
25:27 hr
Honor Magic 4 Pro
25:23 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 9216 x 6912
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 3.5x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 115° 122°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 4 (50 MP + 50 MP + 64 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 48 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 90 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/2.5" (CMOS)
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 12 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3840 x 2160
Aperture f/2.5 -
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.7 microns -
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.14" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2021 February 2022
Release date December 2021 April 2022
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the camera, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi 12 Pro.

