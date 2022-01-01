Xiaomi 12 Pro vs Huawei Honor View 30 Pro VS Xiaomi 12 Pro Huawei Honor View 30 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 12 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Huawei Honor View 30 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G and came out 25 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Pro Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

83% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1008K versus 552K)

Delivers 78% higher maximum brightness (972 against 547 nits)

30% higher pixel density (521 vs 400 PPI)

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

The phone is 2-years and 1-month newer

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4600 vs 4100 mAh

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz

Stereo speakers

Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor View 30 Pro The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.73 inches 6.57 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 521 ppi 400 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 84.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Display tests RGB color space 99.8% - PWM 367 Hz - Response time 5 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness 12 Pro +78% 972 nits Honor View 30 Pro 547 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 162.7 mm (6.41 inches) Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.66 mm (0.34 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz) 206 gramm (7.27 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Blue, Green, Pink White, Blue, Orange Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 12 Pro +6% 89.6% Honor View 30 Pro 84.9%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi 12 Pro and Huawei Honor View 30 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G Max. clock 3000 MHz 2860 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2 - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76

- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76 L3 cache 4 MB - Lithography process 4 nanometers 7 nanometers Graphics Adreno 730 Mali G76 MP16 GPU clock 818 MHz 600 MHz FLOPS - ~896 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 12 Pro +59% 1242 Honor View 30 Pro 779 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 12 Pro +27% 3887 Honor View 30 Pro 3057 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 12 Pro +83% 1008340 Honor View 30 Pro 552226 CPU - 160079 GPU - 176646 Memory - 105187 UX - 115376 Total score 1008340 552226 AnTuTu Benchmark Results (2nd and 131st place)

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 10.0 ROM MIUI 13 Magic UI 3 OS size 26.5 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 4600 mAh 4100 mAh Charge power 120 W 40 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (27 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes (70% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:19 hr 0:45 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 40 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 7360 x 4912 Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 3x Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 115° 109° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 40 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 48 mm

- Phase autofocus

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 80 mm

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Huawei Honor View 30 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896 Aperture - f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size 0.7 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size - 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 12 Pro n/a Honor View 30 Pro 133 Video quality 12 Pro n/a Honor View 30 Pro 100 Generic camera score 12 Pro n/a Honor View 30 Pro 122

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Active eSIM support * - No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 21 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max. loudness 12 Pro 84.2 dB Honor View 30 Pro n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced December 2021 November 2019 Release date December 2021 March 2020 SAR (head) - 1.162 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.47 W/kg Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12 Pro is definitely a better buy.