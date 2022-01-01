Home > Smartphone comparison > 12 Pro vs Mate 30 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 12 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Huawei Mate 30 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 and came out 27 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 75% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1008K versus 575K)
  • 27% higher pixel density (521 vs 409 PPI)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 43% higher maximum brightness (972 against 679 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 2-years and 3-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 30 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.73 inches 6.53 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1176 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 18.5:9
PPI 521 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 94.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 98.1%
PWM 367 Hz 245 Hz
Response time 5 ms 3.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
12 Pro +43%
972 nits
Mate 30 Pro
679 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 158.1 mm (6.22 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 73.1 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 8.66 mm (0.34 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz) 198 gramm (6.98 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Pink Black, Gold, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
12 Pro
89.6%
Mate 30 Pro +5%
94.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 12 Pro and Huawei Mate 30 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 HiSilicon Kirin 990
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2860 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.86 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.09 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Mali G76 MP16
GPU clock 818 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS - ~768 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card No Nano Memory
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
12 Pro +61%
1242
Mate 30 Pro
773
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12 Pro +27%
3887
Mate 30 Pro
3061
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
12 Pro +75%
1008340
Mate 30 Pro
575442
CPU - 158654
GPU - 233745
Memory - 73909
UX - 109607
Total score 1008340 575442
3DMark Wild Life Performance
12 Pro
n/a
Mate 30 Pro
3284
Stability - 46%
Graphics test - 19 FPS
Graphics score - 3284
AnTuTu 9 Ranking (2nd and 124th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 10
ROM MIUI 13 EMUI 11
OS size 26.5 GB 27.3 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4600 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 120 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (27 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes, SuperCharge (25% in 15 min)
Full charging time 0:19 hr 1:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
12 Pro
n/a
Mate 30 Pro
14:58 hr
Watching videos (Player)
12 Pro
n/a
Mate 30 Pro
18:19 hr
Talk (3G)
12 Pro
n/a
Mate 30 Pro
20:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8500 x 4700
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 115° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 40 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 48 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.54", Sony IMX608 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Huawei Mate 30 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896
Aperture - f/2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.7 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* - No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* - 21
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
12 Pro +3%
84.2 dB
Mate 30 Pro
82 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2021 September 2019
Release date December 2021 November 2019
SAR (head) - 0.4 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.96 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12 Pro is definitely a better buy.

