Xiaomi 12 Pro vs Huawei Mate 30 Pro VS Xiaomi 12 Pro Huawei Mate 30 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 12 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Huawei Mate 30 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 and came out 27 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Pro Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

75% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1008K versus 575K)

27% higher pixel density (521 vs 409 PPI)

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Delivers 43% higher maximum brightness (972 against 679 nits)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

The phone is 2-years and 3-months newer

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz

Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 30 Pro Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.73 inches 6.53 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1176 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 18.5:9 PPI 521 ppi 409 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 94.1% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 99.8% 98.1% PWM 367 Hz 245 Hz Response time 5 ms 3.4 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 12 Pro +43% 972 nits Mate 30 Pro 679 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 158.1 mm (6.22 inches) Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 73.1 mm (2.88 inches) Thickness 8.66 mm (0.34 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz) 198 gramm (6.98 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Blue, Green, Pink Black, Gold, Blue, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 12 Pro 89.6% Mate 30 Pro +5% 94.1%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi 12 Pro and Huawei Mate 30 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 HiSilicon Kirin 990 Max. clock 3000 MHz 2860 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2 - 4 cores at 1.86 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.09 GHz: Cortex-A76

- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76 L3 cache 4 MB - Lithography process 4 nanometers 7 nanometers Graphics Adreno 730 Mali G76 MP16 GPU clock 818 MHz 600 MHz FLOPS - ~768 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0 Memory card No Nano Memory Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 12 Pro +61% 1242 Mate 30 Pro 773 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 12 Pro +27% 3887 Mate 30 Pro 3061 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 12 Pro +75% 1008340 Mate 30 Pro 575442 CPU - 158654 GPU - 233745 Memory - 73909 UX - 109607 Total score 1008340 575442 3DMark Wild Life Performance 12 Pro n/a Mate 30 Pro 3284 Stability - 46% Graphics test - 19 FPS Graphics score - 3284 AnTuTu 9 Ranking (2nd and 124th place) Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 10 ROM MIUI 13 EMUI 11 OS size 26.5 GB 27.3 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4600 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 120 W 40 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (27 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes, SuperCharge (25% in 15 min) Full charging time 0:19 hr 1:15 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 12 Pro n/a Mate 30 Pro 14:58 hr Watching videos (Player) 12 Pro n/a Mate 30 Pro 18:19 hr Talk (3G) 12 Pro n/a Mate 30 Pro 20:10 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 40 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8500 x 4700 Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 3x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 115° 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 40 MP + 0 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 40 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 48 mm

- Phase autofocus

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 80 mm

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- 40 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 18 mm

- Sensor: 1/1.54", Sony IMX608 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Huawei Mate 30 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896 Aperture - f/2 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 0.7 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size - 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 12 Pro n/a Mate 30 Pro 131 Video quality 12 Pro n/a Mate 30 Pro 100 Generic camera score 12 Pro n/a Mate 30 Pro 121

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * - No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * - 21 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 12 Pro +3% 84.2 dB Mate 30 Pro 82 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced December 2021 September 2019 Release date December 2021 November 2019 SAR (head) - 0.4 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.96 W/kg Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12 Pro is definitely a better buy.