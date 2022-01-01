Xiaomi 12 Pro vs Huawei Mate 30 Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 12 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Huawei Mate 30 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 and came out 27 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Pro
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- 75% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1008K versus 575K)
- 27% higher pixel density (521 vs 409 PPI)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Delivers 43% higher maximum brightness (972 against 679 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- The phone is 2-years and 3-months newer
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
- Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 30 Pro
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
97
71
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
99
70
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
89
83
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
78
82
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
90
81
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
88
75
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.73 inches
|6.53 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3200 pixels
|1176 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|18.5:9
|PPI
|521 ppi
|409 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.6%
|94.1%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|99.8%
|98.1%
|PWM
|367 Hz
|245 Hz
|Response time
|5 ms
|3.4 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
|158.1 mm (6.22 inches)
|Width
|74.6 mm (2.94 inches)
|73.1 mm (2.88 inches)
|Thickness
|8.66 mm (0.34 inches)
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|204 gramm (7.2 oz)
|198 gramm (6.98 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green, Pink
|Black, Gold, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|HiSilicon Kirin 990
|Max. clock
|3000 MHz
|2860 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
|- 4 cores at 1.86 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.09 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 730
|Mali G76 MP16
|GPU clock
|818 MHz
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~768 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.0
|Memory card
|No
|Nano Memory
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
12 Pro +61%
1242
773
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12 Pro +27%
3887
3061
|CPU
|-
|158654
|GPU
|-
|233745
|Memory
|-
|73909
|UX
|-
|109607
|Total score
|1008340
|575442
|Stability
|-
|46%
|Graphics test
|-
|19 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|3284
AnTuTu 9 Ranking (2nd and 124th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 10
|ROM
|MIUI 13
|EMUI 11
|OS size
|26.5 GB
|27.3 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4600 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|120 W
|40 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (50 W)
|Yes (27 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 8 min)
|Yes, SuperCharge (25% in 15 min)
|Full charging time
|0:19 hr
|1:15 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
14:58 hr
Watching videos (Player)
18:19 hr
Talk (3G)
20:10 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|40 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8700 x 5800
|8500 x 4700
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 120FPS
|Slow motion
|1920 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|115°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP)
|4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 40 MP + 0 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 48 mm
- Phase autofocus
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.54", Sony IMX608 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|-
|Yes
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Huawei Mate 30 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|-
|f/2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.7 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
131
Video quality
100
Generic camera score
121
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|-
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|-
|21
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|December 2021
|September 2019
|Release date
|December 2021
|November 2019
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.4 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.96 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12 Pro is definitely a better buy.
