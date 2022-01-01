Home > Smartphone comparison > 12 Pro vs Mate 40 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 12 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Huawei Mate 40 Pro, which is powered by Kirin 9000 5G and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 31% higher maximum brightness (1049 against 800 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10
  • 32% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1000K versus 756K)
  • 18% higher pixel density (521 vs 441 PPI)
  • 36% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1242 and 916 points
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 40 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Shows 36% longer battery life (101 vs 74 hours)
  • Slow-motion recording at 3840FPS
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
12 Pro
vs
Mate 40 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.73 inches 6.76 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1344 x 2772 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 521 ppi 441 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 94.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 97.5%
PWM 367 Hz 367 Hz
Response time 5 ms 3 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
12 Pro +31%
1049 nits
Mate 40 Pro
800 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.66 mm (0.34 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz) 212 gramm (7.48 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Pink Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
12 Pro
89.6%
Mate 40 Pro +5%
94.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 12 Pro and Huawei Mate 40 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Kirin 9000 5G
Max. clock 3000 MHz 3130 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.54 GHz: Cortex-A77
- 1 core at 3.13 GHz: Cortex-A77
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Mali-G78 MP24
GPU clock 818 MHz -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No Nano Memory
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
12 Pro +36%
1242
Mate 40 Pro
916
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12 Pro +20%
3896
Mate 40 Pro
3246
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
12 Pro +32%
1000320
Mate 40 Pro
756290
CPU 235094 194527
GPU 440628 280796
Memory 166283 146761
UX 161731 140303
Total score 1000320 756290
3DMark Wild Life Performance
12 Pro +61%
9357
Mate 40 Pro
5800
Stability 60% 49%
Graphics test 56 FPS 34 FPS
Graphics score 9357 5800
PCMark 3.0 score 13038 -
AnTuTu 9 Rating (5th and 52nd place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 10.0
ROM MIUI 13 EMUI 11
OS size 26.5 GB 18.2 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4600 mAh 4400 mAh
Charge power 120 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes, HUAWEI SuperCharge (87% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:21 hr 0:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
12 Pro
10:46 hr
Mate 40 Pro +36%
14:24 hr
Watching videos (Player)
12 Pro
12:18 hr
Mate 40 Pro +35%
16:45 hr
Talk (3G)
12 Pro
19:24 hr
Mate 40 Pro +22%
23:44 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8200 x 6100
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 3840 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 115° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 4 (50 MP + 12 MP + 20 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
Telephoto lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 48 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 12 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Huawei Mate 40 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm 18 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.14" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
12 Pro +1%
141
Mate 40 Pro
140
Video quality
12 Pro
111
Mate 40 Pro +5%
116
Generic camera score
12 Pro
131
Mate 40 Pro +4%
136

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 22
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
12 Pro
84.2 dB
Mate 40 Pro +4%
87.5 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2021 October 2020
Release date December 2021 November 2020
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and software are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi 12 Pro. But if the battery life, connectivity, and design are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Mate 40 Pro.

