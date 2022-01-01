Home > Smartphone comparison > 12 Pro vs Mate 50 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 12 Pro vs Huawei Mate 50

Ксиаоми 12 Pro
VS
Хуавей Мейт 50
Xiaomi 12 Pro
Huawei Mate 50

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 12 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Huawei Mate 50, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • 18% higher pixel density (521 vs 442 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 50
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • The phone is 8-months newer
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
12 Pro
95
Mate 50
86
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
12 Pro
93
Mate 50
91
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
12 Pro
75
Mate 50
88
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
12 Pro
79
Mate 50
79
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
12 Pro
84
Mate 50
91
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
12 Pro
84
Mate 50
84

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
12 Pro
vs
Mate 50

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.73 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1224 x 2700 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 -
PPI 521 ppi 442 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 970 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1500 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 88.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% -
PWM 367 Hz -
Response time 5 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
12 Pro
1051 nits
Mate 50
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 161.5 mm (6.36 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 76.1 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.66 mm (0.34 inches) 7.98 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz) 206 gramm (7.27 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Pink Black, Silver, Orange, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
12 Pro +1%
89.6%
Mate 50
88.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 12 Pro and Huawei Mate 50 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max. clock 3000 MHz 3190 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 6 MB 6 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 730
GPU clock 818 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No Nano Memory
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
12 Pro
1247
Mate 50
1242
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12 Pro +3%
3916
Mate 50
3796
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
12 Pro
1006790
Mate 50 +3%
1041890
CPU 224894 -
GPU 435932 -
Memory 159561 -
UX 177347 -
Total score 1006790 1041890
3DMark Wild Life Performance
12 Pro
9326
Mate 50 +9%
10189
Stability 67% -
Graphics test 55 FPS 61 FPS
Graphics score 9326 10189
PCMark 3.0 score 13054 -
AnTuTu Android Results (33rd and 23rd place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android
ROM MIUI 13 EMUI 13
OS size 26.5 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4600 mAh 4460 mAh
Charge power 120 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes
Full charging time 0:21 hr -
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:48 hr -
Watching video 10:04 hr -
Gaming 04:53 hr -
Standby 89 hr -
General battery life
12 Pro
25:27 hr
Mate 50
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 115° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.4
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 48 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 12 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2.5 -
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.7 microns -
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.14" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
12 Pro
141
Mate 50
n/a
Video quality
12 Pro
111
Mate 50
n/a
Generic camera score
12 Pro
131
Mate 50
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
12 Pro
84.2 dB
Mate 50
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2021 September 2022
Release date December 2021 September 2022
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi 12 Pro. But if the battery life, connectivity, and design are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Mate 50.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi 12 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
2. Xiaomi 12 Pro vs 11T Pro
3. Xiaomi 12 Pro vs OnePlus 10 Pro
4. Xiaomi 12 Pro vs Mi 11 Ultra
5. Xiaomi 12 Pro vs Xiaomi 12
6. Huawei Mate 50 vs Apple iPhone 13
7. Huawei Mate 50 vs Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
8. Huawei Mate 50 vs Huawei P50
9. Huawei Mate 50 vs Apple iPhone 14
10. Huawei Mate 50 vs Nova 10 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish