Xiaomi 12 Pro vs Huawei Nova 9 VS Xiaomi 12 Pro Huawei Nova 9 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 12 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Huawei Nova 9, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Pro 93% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1008K versus 521K)

The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

Delivers 61% higher maximum brightness (972 against 605 nits)

33% higher pixel density (521 vs 392 PPI)

Supports wireless charging up to 50W

Optical image stabilization

Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4600 vs 4300 mAh

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz

Stereo speakers

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 9 Weighs 29 grams less

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.73 inches 6.57 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 521 ppi 392 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 89.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 99.8% 100% PWM 367 Hz 500 Hz Response time 5 ms 2.8 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 12 Pro +61% 972 nits Nova 9 605 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 160 mm (6.3 inches) Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 73.7 mm (2.9 inches) Thickness 8.66 mm (0.34 inches) 7.77 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Green, Pink Black, Blue, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 12 Pro 89.6% Nova 9 89.9%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi 12 Pro and Huawei Nova 9 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Max. clock 3000 MHz 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78) L3 cache 4 MB - Lithography process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 642L GPU clock 818 MHz 490 MHz Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 - Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 12 Pro +59% 1242 Nova 9 779 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 12 Pro +31% 3887 Nova 9 2971 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 12 Pro +93% 1008340 Nova 9 521754 CPU - 156658 GPU - 158032 Memory - 87534 UX - 120646 Total score 1008340 521754 3DMark Wild Life Performance 12 Pro n/a Nova 9 2496 Stability - 98% Graphics test - 14 FPS Graphics score - 2496 PCMark 3.0 score - 9693 AnTuTu 9 Ranking List (2nd and 154th place) Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 11 ROM MIUI 13 EMUI 12 OS size 26.5 GB 10 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4600 mAh 4300 mAh Charge power 120 W 66 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes (61% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:19 hr 0:54 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 12 Pro n/a Nova 9 12:00 hr Watching videos (Player) 12 Pro n/a Nova 9 14:14 hr Talk (3G) 12 Pro n/a Nova 9 26:51 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8192 x 6144 Zoom Optical, 2x Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 115° - Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 48 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896 Aperture - f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 0.7 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * - No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 18 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max. loudness 12 Pro 84.2 dB Nova 9 +7% 90.5 dB

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced December 2021 September 2021 Release date December 2021 September 2021 Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12 Pro is definitely a better buy.