Xiaomi 12 Pro vs Huawei P40 VS Xiaomi 12 Pro Huawei P40 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 12 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Huawei P40, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G and came out 21 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Pro Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

82% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1008K versus 553K)

Has a 0.63 inch larger screen size

Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 4600 vs 3800 mAh

Delivers 65% higher maximum brightness (972 against 589 nits)

Supports wireless charging up to 50W

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz

Stereo speakers

Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

Weighs 29 grams less

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.73 inches 6.1 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 521 ppi 422 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 86.3% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 99.8% 129.7% PWM 367 Hz 245 Hz Response time 5 ms 7 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 12 Pro +65% 972 nits Huawei P40 589 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 148.9 mm (5.86 inches) Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 71.1 mm (2.8 inches) Thickness 8.66 mm (0.34 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz) Waterproof No IP53 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Blue, Green, Pink Black, Silver Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 12 Pro +4% 89.6% Huawei P40 86.3%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi 12 Pro and Huawei P40 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G Max. clock 3000 MHz 2860 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2 - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76

- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76 L3 cache 4 MB - Lithography process 4 nanometers 7 nanometers Graphics Adreno 730 Mali G76 MP16 GPU clock 818 MHz 600 MHz FLOPS - ~896 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0 Memory card No Nano Memory Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 12 Pro +61% 1242 Huawei P40 773 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 12 Pro +24% 3887 Huawei P40 3144 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 12 Pro +82% 1008340 Huawei P40 553434 CPU - 160606 GPU - 191088 Memory - 95283 UX - 109171 Total score 1008340 553434 3DMark Wild Life Performance 12 Pro n/a Huawei P40 3276 Stability - 44% Graphics test - 19 FPS Graphics score - 3276 AnTuTu Benchmark Results (2nd and 129th place) Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 10.0 ROM MIUI 13 EMUI 11 OS size 26.5 GB 13 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4600 mAh 3800 mAh Charge power 120 W 22.5 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:19 hr 1:30 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 12 Pro n/a Huawei P40 13:28 hr Watching videos (Player) 12 Pro n/a Huawei P40 18:37 hr Talk (3G) 12 Pro n/a Huawei P40 22:26 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8192 x 6144 Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 3x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 115° 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 48 mm

- Phase autofocus

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 80 mm

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 17 mm

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6464 x 4864 Aperture - f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 0.7 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size - 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * - Yes Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * - 21 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 12 Pro +6% 84.2 dB Huawei P40 79.6 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced December 2021 March 2020 Release date December 2021 March 2020 Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12 Pro is definitely a better buy.