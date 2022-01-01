Xiaomi 12 Pro vs Huawei P40 Pro VS Xiaomi 12 Pro Huawei P40 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 12 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Huawei P40 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G and came out 21 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Pro 79% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1008K versus 564K)

Delivers 98% higher maximum brightness (972 against 491 nits)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10

Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 4600 vs 4200 mAh

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz

Stereo speakers

18% higher pixel density (521 vs 441 PPI) Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Pro Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom

Slow-motion recording at 7680FPS

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.73 inches 6.58 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1200 x 2640 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 521 ppi 441 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 91.6% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 99.8% 99.4% PWM 367 Hz 365 Hz Response time 5 ms 3 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 12 Pro +98% 972 nits P40 Pro 491 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 158.2 mm (6.23 inches) Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 72.6 mm (2.86 inches) Thickness 8.66 mm (0.34 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz) 209 gramm (7.37 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Blue, Green, Pink Black, Silver Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 12 Pro 89.6% P40 Pro +2% 91.6%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi 12 Pro and Huawei P40 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G Max. clock 3000 MHz 2860 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2 - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76

- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76 L3 cache 4 MB - Lithography process 4 nanometers 7 nanometers Graphics Adreno 730 Mali G76 MP16 GPU clock 818 MHz 600 MHz FLOPS - ~896 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0 Memory card No Nano Memory Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 12 Pro +61% 1242 P40 Pro 773 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 12 Pro +23% 3887 P40 Pro 3171 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 12 Pro +79% 1008340 P40 Pro 564433 CPU - 158342 GPU - 192995 Memory - 109861 UX - 107867 Total score 1008340 564433 3DMark Wild Life Performance 12 Pro n/a P40 Pro 3286 Stability - 55% Graphics test - 19 FPS Graphics score - 3286 AnTuTu 9 Android Smartphone Scores (2nd and 126th place) Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 10.0 ROM MIUI 13 EMUI 11 OS size 26.5 GB 16.5 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8192 x 6144 Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 5x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 7680 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 115° 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 4 (50 MP + 12 MP + 40 MP + 0 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 48 mm

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/3.4

- Focal length: 125 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- 40 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 18 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.54", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Huawei P40 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6464 x 4864 Aperture - f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size 0.7 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS Sensor size - 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 12 Pro n/a P40 Pro 140 Video quality 12 Pro n/a P40 Pro 105 Generic camera score 12 Pro n/a P40 Pro 128

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * - Yes Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * - 21 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 12 Pro 84.2 dB P40 Pro +6% 89.1 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced December 2021 March 2020 Release date December 2021 March 2020 Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12 Pro is definitely a better buy.