Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 12 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Huawei P40 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G and came out 21 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Pro
  • 79% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1008K versus 564K)
  • Delivers 98% higher maximum brightness (972 against 491 nits)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10
  • Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 4600 vs 4200 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • 18% higher pixel density (521 vs 441 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Slow-motion recording at 7680FPS
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
12 Pro
97
P40 Pro
77
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
12 Pro
99
P40 Pro
71
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
12 Pro
89
P40 Pro
79
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
12 Pro
78
P40 Pro
86
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
12 Pro
90
P40 Pro
95
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
12 Pro
88
P40 Pro
79

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
12 Pro
vs
P40 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.73 inches 6.58 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1200 x 2640 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 521 ppi 441 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 91.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 99.4%
PWM 367 Hz 365 Hz
Response time 5 ms 3 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
12 Pro +98%
972 nits
P40 Pro
491 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 158.2 mm (6.23 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 72.6 mm (2.86 inches)
Thickness 8.66 mm (0.34 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz) 209 gramm (7.37 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Pink Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
12 Pro
89.6%
P40 Pro +2%
91.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 12 Pro and Huawei P40 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2860 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Mali G76 MP16
GPU clock 818 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS - ~896 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card No Nano Memory
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
12 Pro +61%
1242
P40 Pro
773
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12 Pro +23%
3887
P40 Pro
3171
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
12 Pro +79%
1008340
P40 Pro
564433
CPU - 158342
GPU - 192995
Memory - 109861
UX - 107867
Total score 1008340 564433
3DMark Wild Life Performance
12 Pro
n/a
P40 Pro
3286
Stability - 55%
Graphics test - 19 FPS
Graphics score - 3286
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 10.0
ROM MIUI 13 EMUI 11
OS size 26.5 GB 16.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4600 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 120 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (27 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes (70% in 40 min)
Full charging time 0:19 hr 1:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
12 Pro
n/a
P40 Pro
15:14 hr
Watching videos (Player)
12 Pro
n/a
P40 Pro
18:11 hr
Talk (3G)
12 Pro
n/a
P40 Pro
22:42 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 7680 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 115° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 4 (50 MP + 12 MP + 40 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 48 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.54", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Huawei P40 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6464 x 4864
Aperture - f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
12 Pro
n/a
P40 Pro
140
Video quality
12 Pro
n/a
P40 Pro
105
Generic camera score
12 Pro
n/a
P40 Pro
128

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* - Yes
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* - 21
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
12 Pro
84.2 dB
P40 Pro +6%
89.1 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2021 March 2020
Release date December 2021 March 2020
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12 Pro is definitely a better buy.

