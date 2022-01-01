Home > Smartphone comparison > 12 Pro vs P50 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 12 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Huawei P50 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 4G and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Pro
  • Shows 8% longer battery life (25:27 vs 23:37 hours)
  • Delivers 39% higher maximum brightness (1056 against 759 nits)
  • 28% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1006K versus 788K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • 16% higher pixel density (521 vs 450 PPI)
  • 13% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1249 and 1109 points
Reasons to consider the Huawei P50 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • The rear camera has a 3.5x optical zoom
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
12 Pro
97
P50 Pro
90
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
12 Pro
95
P50 Pro
83
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
12 Pro
75
P50 Pro
71
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
12 Pro
80
P50 Pro
85
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
12 Pro
84
P50 Pro
91
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
12 Pro
85
P50 Pro
83

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
12 Pro
vs
P50 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.73 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1228 x 2700 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 521 ppi 450 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 91.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 100%
PWM 367 Hz 60 Hz
Response time 5 ms 1 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
12 Pro +39%
1056 nits
P50 Pro
759 nits
Design and build

Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 158.8 mm (6.25 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 72.8 mm (2.87 inches)
Thickness 8.66 mm (0.34 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Pink White, Black, Gold, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
12 Pro
89.6%
P50 Pro +2%
91.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 12 Pro and Huawei P50 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 4G
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 660
GPU clock 818 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No Nano Memory
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
12 Pro +13%
1249
P50 Pro
1109
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12 Pro +24%
3934
P50 Pro
3166
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
12 Pro +28%
1006412
P50 Pro
788007
CPU 235094 206876
GPU 440628 293340
Memory 166283 137848
UX 161731 142833
Total score 1006412 788007
3DMark Wild Life Performance
12 Pro
9357
P50 Pro
n/a
Stability 60% -
Graphics test 56 FPS -
Graphics score 9357 -
PCMark 3.0 score 13038 -
AnTuTu 9 Android Results (8th and 54th place)
Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11
ROM MIUI 13 HarmonyOS 2.0
OS size 26.5 GB 19.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4600 mAh 4360 mAh
Charge power 120 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes (73% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:21 hr 0:50 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:48 hr 07:37 hr
Watching video 10:04 hr 09:04 hr
Gaming 04:53 hr 04:58 hr
Standby 89 hr 89 hr
General battery life
12 Pro +8%
25:27 hr
P50 Pro
23:37 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 3.5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 115° -
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 4 (50 MP + 64 MP + 13 MP + 40 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.5", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 48 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 90 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10
Monochrome lens - - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Omnivision OV40A (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 12 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Huawei P50 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.7 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.14" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
12 Pro
141
P50 Pro +6%
149
Video quality
12 Pro
111
P50 Pro +5%
116
Generic camera score
12 Pro
131
P50 Pro +10%
144

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
12 Pro
84.2 dB
P50 Pro +3%
86.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2021 July 2021
Release date December 2021 August 2021
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi 12 Pro. But if the camera, connectivity, and design are more of a priority – go for the Huawei P50 Pro.

