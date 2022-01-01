Home > Smartphone comparison > 12 Pro vs Edge 20 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 12 Pro vs Motorola Edge 20 Pro

Ксиаоми 12 Pro
VS
Моторола Эдж 20 Про
Xiaomi 12 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 12 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Motorola Edge 20 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Pro
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Delivers 57% higher maximum brightness (1056 against 674 nits)
  • 35% higher pixel density (521 vs 385 PPI)
  • 44% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1006K versus 698K)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 20 Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Shows 32% longer battery life (33:43 vs 25:27 hours)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Weighs 19 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
12 Pro
vs
Edge 20 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.73 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 521 ppi 385 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 89%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 150.8%
PWM 367 Hz 471 Hz
Response time 5 ms 15 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
12 Pro +57%
1056 nits
Edge 20 Pro
674 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 163 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.66 mm (0.34 inches) 7 mm (0.28 inches)
Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz) 185 gramm (6.53 oz)
Waterproof No IP52
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Pink Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
12 Pro +1%
89.6%
Edge 20 Pro
89%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 12 Pro and Motorola Edge 20 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
Max. clock 3000 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 650
GPU clock 818 MHz 675 MHz
FLOPS - ~1372 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
12 Pro +28%
1249
Edge 20 Pro
973
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12 Pro +25%
3934
Edge 20 Pro
3159
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
12 Pro +44%
1006412
Edge 20 Pro
698873
CPU 235094 194428
GPU 440628 233226
Memory 166283 118946
UX 161731 152170
Total score 1006412 698873
3DMark Wild Life Performance
12 Pro +122%
9357
Edge 20 Pro
4215
Stability 60% 99%
Graphics test 56 FPS 25 FPS
Graphics score 9357 4215
PCMark 3.0 score 13038 -
AnTuTu 9 Android Rating (8th and 92nd place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11
ROM MIUI 13 Stock Android
OS size 26.5 GB 33 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4600 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 120 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes (53% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:21 hr 1:17 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:48 hr 09:54 hr
Watching video 10:04 hr 18:31 hr
Gaming 04:53 hr 03:59 hr
Standby 89 hr 112 hr
General battery life
12 Pro
25:27 hr
Edge 20 Pro +32%
33:43 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 12032 x 9204
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 115° 119°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 48 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 126 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 12 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Motorola Edge 20 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.3
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.7 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.14" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
12 Pro +29%
141
Edge 20 Pro
109
Video quality
12 Pro +16%
111
Edge 20 Pro
96
Generic camera score
12 Pro +25%
131
Edge 20 Pro
105

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
12 Pro +2%
84.2 dB
Edge 20 Pro
82.8 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2021 July 2021
Release date December 2021 August 2021
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, software, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi 12 Pro. But if the battery life and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Motorola Edge 20 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. 12 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro
2. 12 Pro and Galaxy S21 Ultra
3. 12 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max
4. 12 Pro and Mi 11 Ultra
5. 12 Pro and Pixel 6 Pro
6. Edge 20 Pro and Galaxy S21 Ultra
7. Edge 20 Pro and 9 Pro
8. Edge 20 Pro and Mi 10T Pro
9. Edge 20 Pro and OnePlus 9
10. Edge 20 Pro and Galaxy S20 FE 5G

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish