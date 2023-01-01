Xiaomi 12 Pro vs Motorola Edge Plus (2022) VS Xiaomi 12 Pro Motorola Edge Plus (2022) Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 12 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Motorola Edge Plus (2022), which is powered by Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Pro The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating) Delivers 54% higher peak brightness (1049 against 681 nits)

Delivers 54% higher peak brightness (1049 against 681 nits) 33% higher pixel density (521 vs 393 PPI)

33% higher pixel density (521 vs 393 PPI) Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS

Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge Plus (2022) Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)

Water-resistant body (IP52 classification) Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi 12 Pro Price Motorola Edge Plus (2022) Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.73 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 521 ppi 393 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes No Max rated brightness 970 nits 600 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1500 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 87.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 99.8% - PWM 367 Hz - Response time 5 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Peak brightness test (auto) 12 Pro +54% 1049 nits Edge Plus (2022) 681 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 163.06 mm (6.42 inches) Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 75.95 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 8.66 mm (0.34 inches) 8.79 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 204 g (7.2 oz) 196 g (6.91 oz) Waterproof No IP52 Advanced cooling Vapor chamber - Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Green, Pink White, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 12 Pro +3% 89.6% Edge Plus (2022) 87.4%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock 3200 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 ROM MIUI 13 - OS size 26.5 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 4600 mAh 4800 mAh Charge power 120 W 68 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (15 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes (50% in 17 min) Full charging time 0:21 hr 0:53 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 08:57 hr - Watching video 10:04 hr - Gaming 05:05 hr - Standby 89 hr - General battery life 12 Pro 25:40 hr Edge Plus (2022) n/a

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8700 x 5800 Zoom Optical, 2x Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 115° 114° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.55", OmniVision OV50A (CMOS)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 48 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 12 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Motorola Edge Plus (2022) from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 60 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 10000 x 6000 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 0.7 microns 0.6 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.14" 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 12 Pro +18% 141 Edge Plus (2022) 120 Video quality 12 Pro +6% 111 Edge Plus (2022) 105 Generic camera score 12 Pro +15% 131 Edge Plus (2022) 114

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness 12 Pro 84.2 dB Edge Plus (2022) n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced December 2021 January 2022 Release date December 2021 March 2022 Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, and software are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi 12 Pro. But if the battery life, connectivity, and design are more of a priority – go for the Motorola Edge Plus (2022).