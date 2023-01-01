Home > Smartphone comparison > 12 Pro vs Edge Plus (2022) – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 12 Pro vs Motorola Edge Plus (2022)

Ксиаоми 12 Pro
VS
Моторола Эдж+ (2022)
Xiaomi 12 Pro
Motorola Edge Plus (2022)

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 12 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Motorola Edge Plus (2022), which is powered by Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Delivers 54% higher peak brightness (1049 against 681 nits)
  • 33% higher pixel density (521 vs 393 PPI)
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge Plus (2022)
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
12 Pro
vs
Edge Plus (2022)

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.73 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 521 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes No
Max rated brightness 970 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1500 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 87.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% -
PWM 367 Hz -
Response time 5 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
12 Pro +54%
1049 nits
Edge Plus (2022)
681 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 163.06 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 75.95 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.66 mm (0.34 inches) 8.79 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 204 g (7.2 oz) 196 g (6.91 oz)
Waterproof No IP52
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber -
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Pink White, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
12 Pro +3%
89.6%
Edge Plus (2022)
87.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 12 Pro and Motorola Edge Plus (2022) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Max clock 3000 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 6 MB 6 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 730
GPU clock 818 MHz 818 MHz
FLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
12 Pro +5%
1242
Edge Plus (2022)
1186
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12 Pro +8%
3896
Edge Plus (2022)
3621
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU 224894 -
GPU 435932 -
Memory 159561 -
UX 177347 -
Total score 994510 -
3DMark Wild Life Performance
12 Pro +13%
9306
Edge Plus (2022)
8232
Max surface temperature 41.2 °C -
Stability 67% 62%
Graphics test 55 FPS 49 FPS
Graphics score 9306 8232
PCMark 3.0
12 Pro
13038
Edge Plus (2022) +13%
14722
Web score 11825 12446
Video editing 7642 7660
Photo editing 29193 34547
Data manipulation 9395 11599
Writing score 14806 17986
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 -
OS size 26.5 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4600 mAh 4800 mAh
Charge power 120 W 68 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes (50% in 17 min)
Full charging time 0:21 hr 0:53 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:57 hr -
Watching video 10:04 hr -
Gaming 05:05 hr -
Standby 89 hr -
General battery life
12 Pro
25:40 hr
Edge Plus (2022)
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8700 x 5800
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 115° 114°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", OmniVision OV50A (CMOS)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 48 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 12 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Motorola Edge Plus (2022) from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 60 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 10000 x 6000
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.7 microns 0.6 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.14" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
12 Pro +18%
141
Edge Plus (2022)
120
Video quality
12 Pro +6%
111
Edge Plus (2022)
105
Generic camera score
12 Pro +15%
131
Edge Plus (2022)
114

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
12 Pro
84.2 dB
Edge Plus (2022)
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2021 January 2022
Release date December 2021 March 2022
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and software are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi 12 Pro. But if the battery life, connectivity, and design are more of a priority – go for the Motorola Edge Plus (2022).

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. 12 Pro vs Galaxy S22
2. 12 Pro vs 10 Pro
3. 12 Pro vs 12T Pro
4. 12 Pro vs Find X5 Pro
5. 12 Pro vs Galaxy A53 5G
6. 12 Pro vs Xiaomi 12
7. 12 Pro vs Pixel 7 Pro
8. 12 Pro vs 11T Pro
9. Edge Plus (2022) vs Galaxy S22
10. Edge Plus (2022) vs Galaxy S21 FE 5G
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish