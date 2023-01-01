Xiaomi 12 Pro vs Motorola Edge (2022) VS Xiaomi 12 Pro Motorola Edge (2022) Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 12 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Motorola Edge (2022), which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1050 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Pro 90% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (994K versus 522K)

90% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (994K versus 522K) The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom 31% higher pixel density (521 vs 399 PPI)

31% higher pixel density (521 vs 399 PPI) Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS

Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz Has 2 SIM card slots

Has 2 SIM card slots More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 66% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1242 and 749 points

66% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1242 and 749 points Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge (2022) Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)

Water-resistant body (IP52 classification) Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4600 mAh

Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4600 mAh The phone is 8-months newer

The phone is 8-months newer Weighs 34 grams less

Weighs 34 grams less Ready for eSIM technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.73 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 521 ppi 399 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes No Max rated brightness 970 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1500 nits 1000 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 88.1% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 99.8% - PWM 367 Hz - Response time 5 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Peak brightness test (auto) 12 Pro 1049 nits Edge (2022) n/a Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 160.86 mm (6.33 inches) Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 74.24 mm (2.92 inches) Thickness 8.66 mm (0.34 inches) 7.99 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 204 g (7.2 oz) 170 g (6 oz) Waterproof No IP52 Advanced cooling Vapor chamber - Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Metal Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Green, Pink Gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 12 Pro +2% 89.6% Edge (2022) 88.1%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 - Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 ROM MIUI 13 - OS size 26.5 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 4600 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 120 W 30 W Battery type Li-Po - Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (15 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:21 hr 1:10 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 08:57 hr - Watching video 10:04 hr - Gaming 05:05 hr - Standby 89 hr - General battery life 12 Pro 25:40 hr Edge (2022) n/a

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8192 x 6144 Zoom Optical, 2x Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 115° 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 48 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 12 Pro from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5 Focal length 26 mm 0.7 mm Pixel size 0.7 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.14" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 12 Pro 141 Edge (2022) n/a Video quality 12 Pro 111 Edge (2022) n/a Generic camera score 12 Pro 131 Edge (2022) n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 19 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness 12 Pro 84.2 dB Edge (2022) n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced December 2021 August 2022 Release date December 2021 August 2022 Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12 Pro is definitely a better buy.