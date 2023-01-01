Home > Smartphone comparison > 12 Pro vs Edge 30 Ultra – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 12 Pro vs Motorola Edge 30 Ultra

Xiaomi 12 Pro
Motorola Edge 30 Ultra

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 12 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Pro
  • 32% higher pixel density (521 vs 395 PPI)
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • Shows 28% longer battery life (32:57 vs 25:40 hours)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • 10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1091K versus 994K)
  • The phone is 9-months newer
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
12 Pro
vs
Edge 30 Ultra

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.73 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 521 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes No
Max rated brightness 970 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1500 nits 1250 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 90.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 96.1%
PWM 367 Hz 720 Hz
Response time 5 ms 1 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
12 Pro +1%
1049 nits
Edge 30 Ultra
1042 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 161.76 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.66 mm (0.34 inches) 8.39 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 204 g (7.2 oz) 198.5 g (7 oz)
Waterproof No IP52
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber -
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Pink White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
12 Pro
89.6%
Edge 30 Ultra +1%
90.3%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 12 Pro and Motorola Edge 30 Ultra in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max clock 3000 MHz 3190 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 6 MB 6 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 730
GPU clock 818 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
12 Pro
1242
Edge 30 Ultra +2%
1268
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12 Pro
3896
Edge 30 Ultra +9%
4228
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
12 Pro
994510
Edge 30 Ultra +10%
1091043
CPU 224894 250683
GPU 435932 483779
Memory 159561 186120
UX 177347 180959
Total score 994510 1091043
3DMark Wild Life Performance
12 Pro +62%
9306
Edge 30 Ultra
5734
Max surface temperature 41.2 °C 36.2 °C
Stability 67% 75%
Graphics test 55 FPS 34 FPS
Graphics score 9306 5734
PCMark 3.0
12 Pro
13038
Edge 30 Ultra +17%
15213
Web score 11825 13720
Video editing 7642 8148
Photo editing 29193 30885
Data manipulation 9395 12766
Writing score 14806 18485
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Phone Scores (58th and 30th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz -
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 -
OS size 26.5 GB 19 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4600 mAh 4610 mAh
Charge power 120 W 125 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes (95% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:21 hr 0:33 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:57 hr 11:04 hr
Watching video 10:04 hr 15:48 hr
Gaming 05:05 hr 05:25 hr
Standby 89 hr 105 hr
General battery life
12 Pro
25:40 hr
Edge 30 Ultra +28%
32:57 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 200 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 16384 x 12288
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 115° 114°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 3 (200 MP + 50 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.22", Samsung ISOCELL HP1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 48 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
Depth lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 12 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 60 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4576 x 3296
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.7 microns 0.61 microns
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.14" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
12 Pro
84.2 dB
Edge 30 Ultra +7%
90.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2021 September 2022
Release date December 2021 September 2022
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the battery life, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi 12 Pro.

