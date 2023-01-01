Xiaomi 12 Pro vs Motorola Edge 30 Ultra VS Xiaomi 12 Pro Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 12 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Pro 32% higher pixel density (521 vs 395 PPI)

32% higher pixel density (521 vs 395 PPI) Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS

Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)

Water-resistant body (IP52 classification) Shows 28% longer battery life (32:57 vs 25:40 hours)

Shows 28% longer battery life (32:57 vs 25:40 hours) Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz 10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1091K versus 994K)

10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1091K versus 994K) The phone is 9-months newer

The phone is 9-months newer The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.73 inches 6.67 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 521 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes No Max rated brightness 970 nits 600 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1500 nits 1250 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 90.3% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 99.8% 96.1% PWM 367 Hz 720 Hz Response time 5 ms 1 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) 12 Pro +1% 1049 nits Edge 30 Ultra 1042 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 161.76 mm (6.37 inches) Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 73.5 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 8.66 mm (0.34 inches) 8.39 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 204 g (7.2 oz) 198.5 g (7 oz) Waterproof No IP52 Advanced cooling Vapor chamber - Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Blue, Green, Pink White, Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 12 Pro 89.6% Edge 30 Ultra +1% 90.3%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock 3200 MHz - Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 ROM MIUI 13 - OS size 26.5 GB 19 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4600 mAh 4610 mAh Charge power 120 W 125 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (50 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes (95% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:21 hr 0:33 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 08:57 hr 11:04 hr Watching video 10:04 hr 15:48 hr Gaming 05:05 hr 05:25 hr Standby 89 hr 105 hr General battery life 12 Pro 25:40 hr Edge 30 Ultra +28% 32:57 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 200 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 16384 x 12288 Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 30FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 115° 114° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 3 (200 MP + 50 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 200 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.22", Samsung ISOCELL HP1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 48 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

Depth lens - - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 12 Pro from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 60 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4576 x 3296 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 0.7 microns 0.61 microns Sensor type CMOS - Sensor size 1/3.14" 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 12 Pro 141 Edge 30 Ultra n/a Video quality 12 Pro 111 Edge 30 Ultra n/a Generic camera score 12 Pro 131 Edge 30 Ultra n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness 12 Pro 84.2 dB Edge 30 Ultra +7% 90.3 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced December 2021 September 2022 Release date December 2021 September 2022 Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the battery life, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi 12 Pro.