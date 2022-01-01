Home > Smartphone comparison > 12 Pro vs Moto X30 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 12 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Motorola Moto X30 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Pro
  • 33% higher pixel density (521 vs 393 PPI)
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto X30 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • 11% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1120K versus 1006K)
  • The phone is 7-months newer
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
12 Pro
vs
Moto X30 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.73 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 521 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
Max rated brightness 970 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1500 nits 1200 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 91.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% -
PWM 367 Hz -
Response time 5 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
12 Pro
1051 nits
Moto X30 Pro
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 161.7 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.66 mm (0.34 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz) 198.5 gramm (7 oz)
Waterproof No -
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Pink White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
12 Pro
89.6%
Moto X30 Pro +2%
91.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 12 Pro and Motorola Moto X30 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max. clock 3000 MHz 3190 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 6 MB 6 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 730
GPU clock 818 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz -
Channels 2 -
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
12 Pro
1247
Moto X30 Pro +1%
1256
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12 Pro
3916
Moto X30 Pro +2%
3989
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
12 Pro
1006790
Moto X30 Pro +11%
1120223
CPU 224894 -
GPU 435932 -
Memory 159561 -
UX 177347 -
Total score 1006790 1120223
3DMark Wild Life Performance
12 Pro
9326
Moto X30 Pro +9%
10170
Stability 67% 44%
Graphics test 55 FPS 60 FPS
Graphics score 9326 10170
PCMark 3.0 score 13054 -
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Rating (33rd and 9th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 MYUI 4.0
OS size 26.5 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4600 mAh 4610 mAh
Charge power 120 W 125 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes (50% in 7 min)
Full charging time 0:21 hr 0:21 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:48 hr -
Watching video 10:04 hr -
Gaming 04:53 hr -
Standby 89 hr -
General battery life
12 Pro
25:27 hr
Moto X30 Pro
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 200 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 -
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 115° 117°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 3 (200 MP + 50 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 200 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.22"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 48 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.93"
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76"
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 12 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 60 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 -
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.7 microns 0.64 microns
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.14" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 -
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
12 Pro
84.2 dB
Moto X30 Pro
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2021 August 2022
Release date December 2021 August 2022
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the battery life and design are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Moto X30 Pro. But if the display, software, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi 12 Pro.

