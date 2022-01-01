Xiaomi 12 Pro vs Motorola Moto X30 Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 12 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Motorola Moto X30 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Pro
- 33% higher pixel density (521 vs 393 PPI)
- Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto X30 Pro
- Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
- 11% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1120K versus 1006K)
- The phone is 7-months newer
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
95
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
93
93
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
75
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
79
80
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
88
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
86
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.73 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3200 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|521 ppi
|393 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|144 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|970 nits
|600 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1500 nits
|1200 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.6%
|91.2%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|99.8%
|-
|PWM
|367 Hz
|-
|Response time
|5 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Design and build
|Height
|163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
|161.7 mm (6.37 inches)
|Width
|74.6 mm (2.94 inches)
|73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
|Thickness
|8.66 mm (0.34 inches)
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|204 gramm (7.2 oz)
|198.5 gramm (7 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|-
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green, Pink
|White, Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
|Max. clock
|3000 MHz
|3190 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
|L3 cache
|6 MB
|6 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 730
|Adreno 730
|GPU clock
|818 MHz
|900 MHz
|FLOPS
|~2236 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|-
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1247
Moto X30 Pro +1%
1256
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3916
Moto X30 Pro +2%
3989
|CPU
|224894
|-
|GPU
|435932
|-
|Memory
|159561
|-
|UX
|177347
|-
|Total score
|1006790
|1120223
|Stability
|67%
|44%
|Graphics test
|55 FPS
|60 FPS
|Graphics score
|9326
|10170
|PCMark 3.0 score
|13054
|-
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Rating (33rd and 9th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 12
|ROM
|MIUI 13
|MYUI 4.0
|OS size
|26.5 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4600 mAh
|4610 mAh
|Charge power
|120 W
|125 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (50 W)
|Yes (50 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 8 min)
|Yes (50% in 7 min)
|Full charging time
|0:21 hr
|0:21 hr
|Web browsing
|08:48 hr
|-
|Watching video
|10:04 hr
|-
|Gaming
|04:53 hr
|-
|Standby
|89 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|200 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8700 x 5800
|-
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|1920 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|115°
|117°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP)
|3 (200 MP + 50 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 200 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.22"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 48 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.93"
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76"
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Xiaomi 12 Pro from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|60 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|-
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.7 microns
|0.64 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|-
|Sensor size
|1/3.14"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
141
Video quality
111
Generic camera score
131
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|-
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|December 2021
|August 2022
|Release date
|December 2021
|August 2022
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the battery life and design are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Moto X30 Pro. But if the display, software, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi 12 Pro.
