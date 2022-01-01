Home > Smartphone comparison > 12 Pro vs Phone (1) – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 12 Pro vs Nothing Phone (1)

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 12 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Nothing Phone (1), which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Pro
  • 72% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1003K versus 582K)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Delivers 58% higher peak brightness (1056 against 667 nits)
  • 30% higher pixel density (521 vs 402 PPI)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 52% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1252 and 826 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Nothing Phone (1)
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Shows 35% longer battery life (34:17 vs 25:27 hours)
  • The phone is 6-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.73 inches 6.55 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 521 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 970 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1500 nits 1200 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 85.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 95.9%
PWM 367 Hz 119 Hz
Response time 5 ms 2 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
12 Pro +58%
1056 nits
Phone (1)
667 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.66 mm (0.34 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz) 193.5 gramm (6.83 oz)
Waterproof No IP53
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Pink White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
12 Pro +4%
89.6%
Phone (1)
85.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 12 Pro and Nothing Phone (1) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.5 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
L3 cache 6 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 818 MHz 608 MHz
FLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz -
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
12 Pro +52%
1252
Phone (1)
826
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12 Pro +30%
3922
Phone (1)
3024
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
12 Pro +72%
1003680
Phone (1)
582674
CPU 224894 160405
GPU 435932 175059
Memory 159561 113702
UX 177347 130019
Total score 1003680 582674
3DMark Wild Life Performance
12 Pro
9331
Phone (1)
n/a
Stability 65% -
Graphics test 55 FPS -
Graphics score 9331 -
PCMark 3.0 score 13070 -
AnTuTu 9 Android Rating (30th and 192nd place)
Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 Nothing OS
OS size 26.5 GB 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4600 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 120 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes (48% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:21 hr 1:31 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:48 hr 12:12 hr
Watching video 10:04 hr 15:54 hr
Gaming 04:53 hr 04:48 hr
Standby 89 hr 108 hr
General battery life
12 Pro
25:27 hr
Phone (1) +35%
34:17 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 115° 114°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 2 (50 MP + 50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 48 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 12 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.7 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.14" 1/3.13"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
12 Pro
141
Phone (1)
n/a
Video quality
12 Pro
111
Phone (1)
n/a
Generic camera score
12 Pro
131
Phone (1)
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
12 Pro
84.2 dB
Phone (1)
84.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2021 July 2022
Release date December 2021 July 2022
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
5 (71.4%)
2 (28.6%)
Total votes: 7

