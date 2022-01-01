Home > Smartphone comparison > 12 Pro vs 10T 5G – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 12 Pro vs OnePlus 10T 5G

VS
Xiaomi 12 Pro
OnePlus 10T 5G

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 12 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the OnePlus 10T 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 32% higher pixel density (521 vs 394 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Delivers 29% higher peak brightness (1049 against 813 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10T 5G
  • Water-resistant body (IP54 classification)
  • Shows 30% longer battery life (33:09 vs 25:27 hours)
  • The phone is 7-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
12 Pro
96
10T 5G
90
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
12 Pro
95
10T 5G
96
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
12 Pro
75
10T 5G
80
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
12 Pro
79
10T 5G
71
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
12 Pro
84
10T 5G
87
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
12 Pro
85
10T 5G
84

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
12 Pro
vs
10T 5G

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.73 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20.1:9
PPI 521 ppi 394 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 970 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1500 nits 950 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 87.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 99.6%
PWM 367 Hz 360 Hz
Response time 5 ms 1 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
12 Pro +29%
1049 nits
10T 5G
813 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 163 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.66 mm (0.34 inches) 8.75 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz) 203.5 gramm (7.18 oz)
Waterproof No IP54
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Pink Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
12 Pro +2%
89.6%
10T 5G
87.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 12 Pro and OnePlus 10T 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max. clock 3000 MHz 3190 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 4 MB 6 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 730
GPU clock 818 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
12 Pro
1246
10T 5G +5%
1308
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12 Pro
3886
10T 5G
3905
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
12 Pro
995419
10T 5G +3%
1022881
CPU 224894 241313
GPU 435932 453999
Memory 159561 161980
UX 177347 169409
Total score 995419 1022881
3DMark Wild Life Performance
12 Pro
9332
10T 5G
n/a
Stability 65% -
Graphics test 55 FPS -
Graphics score 9332 -
PCMark 3.0 score 13078 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 OxygenOS 12.1
OS size 26.5 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4600 mAh 4800 mAh
Charge power 120 W 150 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes (68% in 13 min)
Full charging time 0:21 hr 0:19 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:48 hr 11:17 hr
Watching video 10:04 hr 16:57 hr
Gaming 04:53 hr 05:37 hr
Standby 89 hr 97 hr
General battery life
12 Pro
25:27 hr
10T 5G +30%
33:09 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 -
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 115° 119°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 48 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 12 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.14" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
12 Pro
141
10T 5G
n/a
Video quality
12 Pro
111
10T 5G
n/a
Generic camera score
12 Pro
131
10T 5G
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
12 Pro
84.2 dB
10T 5G
84 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2021 August 2022
Release date December 2021 August 2022
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display and camera are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi 12 Pro. But if the battery life and design are more of a priority – go for the OnePlus 10T 5G.

