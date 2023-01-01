Home > Smartphone comparison > 12 Pro vs OnePlus 11 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 12 Pro vs OnePlus 11

Ксиаоми 12 Pro
VS
Ванплас 11
Xiaomi 12 Pro
OnePlus 11

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 12 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the OnePlus 11, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Pro
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 11
  • Water-resistant body (IP54 classification)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4600 mAh
  • 34% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1341K versus 999K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1
  • 20% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1501 and 1247 points
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
12 Pro
vs
OnePlus 11

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.73 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 521 ppi 525 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 970 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1500 nits 1300 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 89.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% -
PWM 367 Hz -
Response time 5 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
12 Pro
1056 nits
OnePlus 11
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 163.1 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 8.66 mm (0.34 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 204 g (7.2 oz) 205 g (7.23 oz)
Waterproof No IP54
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Pink Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
12 Pro
89.6%
OnePlus 11
89.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 12 Pro and OnePlus 11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Max. clock 3000 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
L3 cache 6 MB 8 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 740
GPU clock 818 MHz -
FLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
12 Pro
1247
OnePlus 11 +20%
1501
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12 Pro
3927
OnePlus 11 +31%
5132
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
12 Pro
999255
OnePlus 11 +34%
1341245
CPU 224894 295159
GPU 435932 574508
Memory 159561 268112
UX 177347 203301
Total score 999255 1341245
3DMark Wild Life Performance
12 Pro
9310
OnePlus 11 +38%
12894
Stability 67% -
Graphics test 55 FPS 77 FPS
Graphics score 9310 12894
PCMark 3.0 score 13009 -
AnTuTu 9 Android Phone Scores (47th and 3rd place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X
Memory clock 3200 MHz -
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 4.0
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 13
ROM MIUI 13 OxygenOS 13
OS size 26.5 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4600 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 120 W 100 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes (50% in 10 min)
Full charging time 0:21 hr 0:25 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:48 hr -
Watching video 10:04 hr -
Gaming 04:53 hr -
Standby 89 hr -
General battery life
12 Pro
25:27 hr
OnePlus 11
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 -
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 115° 115°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 3 (50 MP + 32 MP + 48 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 48 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 32 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 48 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.74", Sony IMX709 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 12 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 -
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.14" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
12 Pro
141
OnePlus 11
n/a
Video quality
12 Pro
111
OnePlus 11
n/a
Generic camera score
12 Pro
131
OnePlus 11
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No -
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
12 Pro
84.2 dB
OnePlus 11
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2021 January 2023
Release date December 2021 January 2023
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, battery life, and design are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus 11. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi 12 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi 12 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
2. Xiaomi 12 Pro and Xiaomi 11T Pro
3. Xiaomi 12 Pro and OnePlus 10 Pro
4. Xiaomi 12 Pro and Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
5. Xiaomi 12 Pro and Xiaomi 12
6. OnePlus 11 and Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
7. OnePlus 11 and Google Pixel 7
8. OnePlus 11 and Xiaomi 13
9. OnePlus 11 and Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish