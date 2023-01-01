Xiaomi 12 Pro vs OnePlus 11 VS Xiaomi 12 Pro OnePlus 11 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 12 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the OnePlus 11, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Pro Supports wireless charging up to 50W

Supports wireless charging up to 50W Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS

Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS Reverse charging feature

Reverse charging feature Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the OnePlus 11 Water-resistant body (IP54 classification)

Water-resistant body (IP54 classification) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) The phone is 1-year newer

The phone is 1-year newer Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4600 mAh

Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4600 mAh 34% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1341K versus 999K)

34% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1341K versus 999K) More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1

Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1 20% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1501 and 1247 points

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi 12 Pro Price OnePlus 11 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.73 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 521 ppi 525 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 970 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1500 nits 1300 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 89.7% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 99.8% - PWM 367 Hz - Response time 5 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Peak brightness test (auto) 12 Pro 1056 nits OnePlus 11 n/a Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 74.1 mm (2.92 inches) Thickness 8.66 mm (0.34 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 204 g (7.2 oz) 205 g (7.23 oz) Waterproof No IP54 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Blue, Green, Pink Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 12 Pro 89.6% OnePlus 11 89.7%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 12, 16 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X Memory clock 3200 MHz - Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 4.0 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 13 ROM MIUI 13 OxygenOS 13 OS size 26.5 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 4600 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 120 W 100 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes (50% in 10 min) Full charging time 0:21 hr 0:25 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 08:48 hr - Watching video 10:04 hr - Gaming 04:53 hr - Standby 89 hr - General battery life 12 Pro 25:27 hr OnePlus 11 n/a

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 - Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 115° 115° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 3 (50 MP + 32 MP + 48 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 48 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 32 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 48 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.74", Sony IMX709 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 12 Pro from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 - Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4 Focal length 26 mm 25 mm Pixel size 0.7 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/3.14" 1/3.1" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 12 Pro 141 OnePlus 11 n/a Video quality 12 Pro 111 OnePlus 11 n/a Generic camera score 12 Pro 131 OnePlus 11 n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No - Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 12 Pro 84.2 dB OnePlus 11 n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced December 2021 January 2023 Release date December 2021 January 2023 Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance, software, battery life, and design are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus 11. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi 12 Pro.