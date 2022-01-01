Xiaomi 12 Pro vs OnePlus 7T VS Xiaomi 12 Pro OnePlus 7T Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 12 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the OnePlus 7T, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus and came out 27 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Pro 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1008K versus 478K)

Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 4600 vs 3800 mAh

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

30% higher pixel density (521 vs 402 PPI)

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Supports wireless charging up to 50W

Delivers 31% higher maximum brightness (972 against 740 nits)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

The phone is 2-years and 3-months newer

Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11 Reasons to consider the OnePlus 7T Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.73 inches 6.55 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 521 ppi 402 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 86.74% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 99.8% 99.6% PWM 367 Hz 357 Hz Response time 5 ms 6 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 12 Pro +31% 972 nits OnePlus 7T 740 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 160.9 mm (6.33 inches) Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) Thickness 8.66 mm (0.34 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz) Waterproof No IPX4 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Blue, Green, Pink Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 12 Pro +3% 89.6% OnePlus 7T 86.74%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi 12 Pro and OnePlus 7T in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus Max. clock 3000 MHz 2960 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)

- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold) L3 cache 4 MB 2 MB Lithography process 4 nanometers 7 nanometers Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 640 GPU clock 818 MHz 627 MHz FLOPS - ~1036 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0 Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 12 Pro +66% 1242 OnePlus 7T 749 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 12 Pro +38% 3887 OnePlus 7T 2820 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 12 Pro +111% 1008340 OnePlus 7T 478005 CPU - 134114 GPU - 193224 Memory - 75810 UX - 77034 Total score 1008340 478005 3DMark Wild Life Performance 12 Pro n/a OnePlus 7T 2401 Stability - 97% Graphics test - 14 FPS Graphics score - 2401 AnTuTu Smartphone Scores (2nd and 185th place) Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0) ROM MIUI 13 OxygenOS 10.0.7 OS size 26.5 GB 27 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4600 mAh 3800 mAh Charge power 120 W 30 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes, Warp Charge 3T (35% in 15 min) Full charging time 0:19 hr 1:00 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 12 Pro n/a OnePlus 7T 12:11 hr Watching videos (Player) 12 Pro n/a OnePlus 7T 18:11 hr Talk (3G) 12 Pro n/a OnePlus 7T 29:35 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8000 x 6000 Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 115° 117° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 48 mm

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 51 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 17 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4608 x 3456 Aperture - f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm 25 mm Pixel size 0.7 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.1" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 12 Pro n/a OnePlus 7T 122 Video quality 12 Pro n/a OnePlus 7T 96 Generic camera score 12 Pro n/a OnePlus 7T 114

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * - No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 16 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 12 Pro 84.2 dB OnePlus 7T +1% 85.2 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced December 2021 September 2019 Release date December 2021 September 2019 SAR (head) - 1.04 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.4 W/kg Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12 Pro is definitely a better buy.