Home > Smartphone comparison > 12 Pro vs OnePlus 7T – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 12 Pro vs OnePlus 7T

Ксиаоми 12 Pro
VS
Ванплас 7Т
Xiaomi 12 Pro
OnePlus 7T

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 12 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the OnePlus 7T, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus and came out 27 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Pro
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1008K versus 478K)
  • Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 4600 vs 3800 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 30% higher pixel density (521 vs 402 PPI)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Delivers 31% higher maximum brightness (972 against 740 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 2-years and 3-months newer
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 7T
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
12 Pro
vs
OnePlus 7T

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.73 inches 6.55 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 521 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 86.74%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 99.6%
PWM 367 Hz 357 Hz
Response time 5 ms 6 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
12 Pro +31%
972 nits
OnePlus 7T
740 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 160.9 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 8.66 mm (0.34 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No IPX4
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Pink Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
12 Pro +3%
89.6%
OnePlus 7T
86.74%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 12 Pro and OnePlus 7T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2960 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache 4 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 640
GPU clock 818 MHz 627 MHz
FLOPS - ~1036 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
12 Pro +66%
1242
OnePlus 7T
749
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12 Pro +38%
3887
OnePlus 7T
2820
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
12 Pro +111%
1008340
OnePlus 7T
478005
CPU - 134114
GPU - 193224
Memory - 75810
UX - 77034
Total score 1008340 478005
3DMark Wild Life Performance
12 Pro
n/a
OnePlus 7T
2401
Stability - 97%
Graphics test - 14 FPS
Graphics score - 2401
AnTuTu Smartphone Scores (2nd and 185th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0)
ROM MIUI 13 OxygenOS 10.0.7
OS size 26.5 GB 27 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4600 mAh 3800 mAh
Charge power 120 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes, Warp Charge 3T (35% in 15 min)
Full charging time 0:19 hr 1:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
12 Pro
n/a
OnePlus 7T
12:11 hr
Watching videos (Player)
12 Pro
n/a
OnePlus 7T
18:11 hr
Talk (3G)
12 Pro
n/a
OnePlus 7T
29:35 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 115° 117°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 48 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 51 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4608 x 3456
Aperture - f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
12 Pro
n/a
OnePlus 7T
122
Video quality
Generic camera score
12 Pro
n/a
OnePlus 7T
114

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* - No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 16
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
12 Pro
84.2 dB
OnePlus 7T +1%
85.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2021 September 2019
Release date December 2021 September 2019
SAR (head) - 1.04 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.4 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max or Xiaomi 12 Pro
2. Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra or 12 Pro
3. Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max or Xiaomi 12 Pro
4. Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus or Xiaomi 12 Pro
5. Xiaomi 12X or 12 Pro
6. Huawei P30 Pro or OnePlus 7T
7. Xiaomi Mi 10 or OnePlus 7T
8. OnePlus 8 Pro or OnePlus 7T
9. OnePlus 7 Pro or OnePlus 7T
10. OnePlus 8 or OnePlus 7T

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish