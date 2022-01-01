Xiaomi 12 Pro vs OnePlus 8 VS Xiaomi 12 Pro OnePlus 8 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 12 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the OnePlus 8, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and came out 21 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Pro 57% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1008K versus 642K)

The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

30% higher pixel density (521 vs 402 PPI)

Supports wireless charging up to 50W

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer

Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4600 vs 4300 mAh

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz

Delivers 22% higher maximum brightness (972 against 798 nits)

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS Reasons to consider the OnePlus 8 Weighs 24 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.73 inches 6.55 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 521 ppi 402 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 88.7% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 99.8% 97.7% PWM 367 Hz 373 Hz Response time 5 ms 2.8 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 12 Pro +22% 972 nits OnePlus 8 798 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 160.2 mm (6.31 inches) Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 72.9 mm (2.87 inches) Thickness 8.66 mm (0.34 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz) 180 gramm (6.35 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Blue, Green, Pink Black, Silver, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 12 Pro +1% 89.6% OnePlus 8 88.7%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi 12 Pro and OnePlus 8 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Max. clock 3000 MHz 2840 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77) L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB Lithography process 4 nanometers 7 nanometers Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 650 GPU clock 818 MHz 587 MHz FLOPS - ~1228 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 3200 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0 Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 12 Pro +37% 1242 OnePlus 8 908 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 12 Pro +16% 3887 OnePlus 8 3354 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 12 Pro +57% 1008340 OnePlus 8 642780 CPU - 182154 GPU - 218513 Memory - 112325 UX - 129855 Total score 1008340 642780 3DMark Wild Life Performance 12 Pro n/a OnePlus 8 3823 Stability - 99% Graphics test - 22 FPS Graphics score - 3823 PCMark 3.0 score - 11223 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Ranking List (2nd and 102nd place) Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0) ROM MIUI 13 OxygenOS 10.0 OS size 26.5 GB 23 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8000 x 6000 Zoom Optical, 2x Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 115° 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 3 (48 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 48 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4920 x 3264 Aperture - f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 0.7 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size - 1/3" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * - No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 12 Pro 84.2 dB OnePlus 8 +6% 89.4 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced December 2021 April 2020 Release date December 2021 April 2020 Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12 Pro is definitely a better buy.