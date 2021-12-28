Xiaomi 12 Pro vs OnePlus 8 Pro VS Xiaomi 12 Pro OnePlus 8 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 12 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the OnePlus 8 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and came out 20 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Pro 49% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (999K versus 669K)

Delivers 69% higher maximum brightness (1491 against 884 nits)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer

Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the OnePlus 8 Pro The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.73 inches 6.78 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1440 x 3168 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 521 ppi 513 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 90.8% Display features - - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space - 99.9% PWM - 258 Hz Response time - 7.5 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 12 Pro +69% 1491 nits 8 Pro 884 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 74.4 mm (2.93 inches) Thickness 8.16 mm (0.32 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz) 199 gramm (7.02 oz) Waterproof - IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Blue, Green, Pink Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 12 Pro 89.6% 8 Pro +1% 90.8%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi 12 Pro and OnePlus 8 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Max. clock 3000 MHz 2840 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77) L3 cache - 4 MB Lithography process 4 nanometers 7 nanometers Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 650 GPU clock - 587 MHz FLOPS - ~1228 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock 3200 MHz 2750 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0 Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 12 Pro +37% 1234 8 Pro 902 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 12 Pro +16% 3872 8 Pro 3352 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 12 Pro +49% 999576 8 Pro 669982 CPU - 177065 GPU - 274995 Memory - 95224 UX - 128265 Total score 999576 669982 3DMark Wild Life Performance 12 Pro n/a 8 Pro 3808 Stability - 99% Graphics test - 22 FPS Graphics score - 3808 PCMark 3.0 score - 11919 AnTuTu Android Results (3rd and 77th place) Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 10.0 ROM MIUI 13 OxygenOS 10.0 OS size - 20 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4600 mAh 4510 mAh Charge power 120 W 30 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (30 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes (50% in 23 min) Full charging time 0:19 hr 0:55 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 12 Pro n/a 8 Pro 12:28 hr Watching videos (Player) 12 Pro n/a 8 Pro 16:58 hr Talk (3G) 12 Pro n/a 8 Pro 28:35 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8000 x 6000 Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 3x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 115° 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 48 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX689 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 48 mm

- Phase autofocus

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of OnePlus 8 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4920 x 3264 Aperture - f/2.5 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 0.7 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 12 Pro n/a 8 Pro 126 Video quality 12 Pro n/a 8 Pro 103 Generic camera score 12 Pro n/a 8 Pro 119

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * - No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 12 Pro n/a 8 Pro 84.4 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced December 2021 April 2020 Release date December 2021 April 2020 Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12 Pro is definitely a better buy.