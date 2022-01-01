Xiaomi 12 Pro vs OnePlus 8T VS Xiaomi 12 Pro OnePlus 8T Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 12 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the OnePlus 8T, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Pro 57% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1008K versus 643K)

The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

30% higher pixel density (521 vs 402 PPI)

Supports wireless charging up to 50W

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer

Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz

Delivers 22% higher maximum brightness (972 against 800 nits)

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the OnePlus 8T Weighs 16 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.73 inches 6.55 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 521 ppi 402 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 87% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 99.8% 97.2% PWM 367 Hz 458 Hz Response time 5 ms 13 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 12 Pro +22% 972 nits OnePlus 8T 800 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 160.7 mm (6.33 inches) Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 74.1 mm (2.92 inches) Thickness 8.66 mm (0.34 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Blue, Green, Pink Silver, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 12 Pro +3% 89.6% OnePlus 8T 87%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi 12 Pro and OnePlus 8T in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Max. clock 3000 MHz 2840 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77) L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB Lithography process 4 nanometers 7 nanometers Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 650 GPU clock 818 MHz 587 MHz FLOPS - ~1228 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 12 Pro +39% 1242 OnePlus 8T 891 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 12 Pro +23% 3887 OnePlus 8T 3151 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 12 Pro +57% 1008340 OnePlus 8T 643192 CPU - 179581 GPU - 217033 Memory - 117282 UX - 135531 Total score 1008340 643192 3DMark Wild Life Performance 12 Pro n/a OnePlus 8T 3834 Stability - 99% Graphics test - 22 FPS Graphics score - 3834 PCMark 3.0 score - 11972 AnTuTu Results (2nd and 101st place) Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 11 ROM MIUI 13 OxygenOS 11 OS size 26.5 GB 20 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4600 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 120 W 65 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes (94% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:19 hr 0:37 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 12 Pro n/a OnePlus 8T 13:18 hr Watching videos (Player) 12 Pro n/a OnePlus 8T 16:03 hr Talk (3G) 12 Pro n/a OnePlus 8T 30:52 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8000 x 6000 Zoom Optical, 2x Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 115° 123° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 4 (48 MP + 16 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 48 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of OnePlus 8T from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4920 x 3264 Aperture - f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 0.7 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 12 Pro n/a OnePlus 8T 115 Video quality 12 Pro n/a OnePlus 8T 102 Generic camera score 12 Pro n/a OnePlus 8T 111

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * - No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 12 Pro +2% 84.2 dB OnePlus 8T 82.5 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced December 2021 October 2020 Release date December 2021 October 2020 Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12 Pro is definitely a better buy.