Xiaomi 12 Pro vs OnePlus 9 Pro

Ксиаоми 12 Pro
VS
Ванплас 9 Про
Xiaomi 12 Pro
OnePlus 9 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 12 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the OnePlus 9 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Pro
  • Delivers 72% higher maximum brightness (1491 against 868 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • 31% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (999K versus 764K)
  • The phone is 9-months newer
  • 10% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1234 and 1122 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
12 Pro
99
9 Pro
93
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
12 Pro
98
9 Pro
89
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
12 Pro
89
9 Pro
79
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
12 Pro
78
9 Pro
79
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
12 Pro
90
9 Pro
94
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
12 Pro
89
9 Pro
85

Value for money

Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
12 Pro
vs
9 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.73 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 521 ppi 525 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 90.3%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 97.8%
PWM - 192 Hz
Response time - 41.5 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
12 Pro +72%
1491 nits
9 Pro
868 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 163.2 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 8.16 mm (0.32 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz) 197 gramm (6.95 oz)
Waterproof - IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Pink White, Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
12 Pro
89.6%
9 Pro +1%
90.3%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 12 Pro and OnePlus 9 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 660
GPU clock - 840 MHz
FLOPS - ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
12 Pro +10%
1234
9 Pro
1122
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12 Pro +7%
3872
9 Pro
3633
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
12 Pro +31%
999576
9 Pro
764709
CPU - 198831
GPU - 292659
Memory - 138072
UX - 136199
Total score 999576 764709
3DMark Wild Life Performance
12 Pro
n/a
9 Pro
5706
Stability - 57%
Graphics test - 34 FPS
Graphics score - 5706
PCMark 3.0 score - 12418
AnTuTu Android Ranking List (3rd and 27th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM MIUI 13 Oxygen OS 12
OS size - 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4600 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 120 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes (100% in 32 min)
Full charging time 0:19 hr 0:32 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
12 Pro
n/a
9 Pro
13:12 hr
Watching videos (Player)
12 Pro
n/a
9 Pro
13:34 hr
Talk (3G)
12 Pro
n/a
9 Pro
33:57 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 3.3x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 115° 140°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 48 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of OnePlus 9 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4920 x 3264
Aperture - f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.7 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
12 Pro
n/a
9 Pro
129
Video quality
12 Pro
n/a
9 Pro
108
Generic camera score
12 Pro
n/a
9 Pro
124

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* - No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 24
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
12 Pro
n/a
9 Pro
81.1 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2021 March 2021
Release date December 2021 March 2021
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.21 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi 12 Pro. It has a better display, performance, and battery life.

