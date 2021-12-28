Xiaomi 12 Pro vs OnePlus 9RT VS Xiaomi 12 Pro OnePlus 9RT Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 12 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the OnePlus 9RT, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Pro The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

41% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1011K versus 717K)

31% higher pixel density (521 vs 397 PPI)

Supports wireless charging up to 50W

Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS

Delivers 15% higher maximum brightness (1506 against 1310 nits)

Reverse charging feature

12% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1251 and 1119 points

Has a built-in infrared port

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi 12 Pro Price OnePlus 9RT Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.73 inches 6.62 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 521 ppi 397 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 87.9% Display features - - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness 12 Pro +15% 1506 nits OnePlus 9RT 1310 nits

Design and build Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 162.2 mm (6.39 inches) Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 8.16 mm (0.32 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz) 198.5 gramm (7 oz) Waterproof - No Rear material Glass Metal Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Blue, Green, Pink Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 12 Pro +2% 89.6% OnePlus 9RT 87.9%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi 12 Pro and OnePlus 9RT in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Max. clock 3000 MHz 2840 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) L3 cache - 4 MB Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 660 GPU clock - 840 MHz FLOPS - ~1720 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock 3200 MHz 2750 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 12 Pro +12% 1251 OnePlus 9RT 1119 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 12 Pro +6% 3926 OnePlus 9RT 3698 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 12 Pro +41% 1011411 OnePlus 9RT 717303 CPU - 174825 GPU - 292456 Memory - 116096 UX - 133482 Total score 1011411 717303 3DMark Wild Life Performance 12 Pro n/a OnePlus 9RT 5867 Stability - 66% Graphics test - 35 FPS Graphics score - 5867 AnTuTu Benchmark Phone Scores (2nd and 49th place) Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 ROM MIUI 13 OxygenOS 12

Battery Specifications Capacity 4600 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 120 W 65 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes (50% in 15 min) Full charging time 0:19 hr 0:38 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8700 x 5800 Zoom Optical, 2x Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 115° 123° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 3 (50 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 48 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4920 x 3264 Aperture - f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 0.7 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * - No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced December 2021 October 2021 Release date December 2021 October 2021 Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi 12 Pro. It has a better display, performance, battery life, camera, and design.