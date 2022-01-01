Xiaomi 12 Pro vs OnePlus Nord VS Xiaomi 12 Pro OnePlus Nord Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 12 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the OnePlus Nord, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Pro 2.7x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1008K versus 377K)

The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

28% higher pixel density (521 vs 408 PPI)

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Supports wireless charging up to 50W

Delivers 29% higher maximum brightness (972 against 752 nits)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS

The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer

Comes with 485 mAh larger battery capacity: 4600 vs 4115 mAh

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord Weighs 20 grams less

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi 12 Pro Price OnePlus Nord Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.73 inches 6.44 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 521 ppi 408 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 86.7% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 99.8% 100% PWM 367 Hz 367 Hz Response time 5 ms 6.5 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 12 Pro +29% 972 nits OnePlus Nord 752 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 158.3 mm (6.23 inches) Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 8.66 mm (0.34 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz) 184 gramm (6.49 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Green, Pink Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 12 Pro +3% 89.6% OnePlus Nord 86.7%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi 12 Pro and OnePlus Nord in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Max. clock 3000 MHz 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 1 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)

- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76) L3 cache 4 MB - Lithography process 4 nanometers 7 nanometers Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 620 GPU clock 818 MHz 750 MHz FLOPS - ~700 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 12 Pro +105% 1242 OnePlus Nord 605 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 12 Pro +100% 3887 OnePlus Nord 1948 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 12 Pro +167% 1008340 OnePlus Nord 377513 CPU - 109312 GPU - 101846 Memory - 65178 UX - 101836 Total score 1008340 377513 3DMark Wild Life Performance 12 Pro n/a OnePlus Nord 1639 Stability - 99% Graphics test - 9 FPS Graphics score - 1639 AnTuTu Android Rating Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0) ROM MIUI 13 OxygenOS 10.5.4 OS size 26.5 GB 22 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4600 mAh 4115 mAh Charge power 120 W 30 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes (70% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:19 hr 0:50 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 12 Pro n/a OnePlus Nord 13:22 hr Watching videos (Player) 12 Pro n/a OnePlus Nord 18:15 hr Talk (3G) 12 Pro n/a OnePlus Nord 25:05 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8000 x 6000 Zoom Optical, 2x Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 115° 119° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 48 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of OnePlus Nord from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896 Aperture - f/2.5 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 0.7 microns - Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size - 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 12 Pro n/a OnePlus Nord 117 Video quality 12 Pro n/a OnePlus Nord 92 Generic camera score 12 Pro n/a OnePlus Nord 108

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * - No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 12 Pro 84.2 dB OnePlus Nord +1% 84.9 dB

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced December 2021 July 2020 Release date December 2021 September 2020 SAR (head) - 0.9 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.27 W/kg Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12 Pro is definitely a better buy.