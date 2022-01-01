Home > Smartphone comparison > 12 Pro vs Nord 2T – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 12 Pro vs OnePlus Nord 2T

Ксиаоми 12 Pro
VS
Ванплас Норд 2Т
Xiaomi 12 Pro
OnePlus Nord 2T

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 12 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the OnePlus Nord 2T, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 50% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1003K versus 669K)
  • Delivers 64% higher peak brightness (1056 against 642 nits)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 27% higher pixel density (521 vs 410 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord 2T
  • Shows 21% longer battery life (30:41 vs 25:27 hours)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
12 Pro
95
Nord 2T
82
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
12 Pro
95
Nord 2T
75
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
12 Pro
75
Nord 2T
76
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
12 Pro
79
Nord 2T
72
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
12 Pro
84
Nord 2T
86
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
12 Pro
84
Nord 2T
77

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
12 Pro
vs
Nord 2T

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.73 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 521 ppi 410 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 970 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1500 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 85.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 98.3%
PWM 367 Hz 193 Hz
Response time 5 ms 15 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
12 Pro +64%
1056 nits
Nord 2T
642 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 159.1 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 8.66 mm (0.34 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Pink Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
12 Pro +5%
89.6%
Nord 2T
85.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 12 Pro and OnePlus Nord 2T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 MediaTek Dimensity 1300
Max. clock 3000 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 6 MB 8 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Mali-G77 MC9
GPU clock 818 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
12 Pro +33%
1252
Nord 2T
944
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12 Pro +22%
3922
Nord 2T
3220
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
12 Pro +50%
1003680
Nord 2T
669742
CPU 224894 175579
GPU 435932 245229
Memory 159561 114842
UX 177347 131394
Total score 1003680 669742
3DMark Wild Life Performance
12 Pro +103%
9331
Nord 2T
4603
Stability 65% 64%
Graphics test 55 FPS 27 FPS
Graphics score 9331 4603
PCMark 3.0 score 13070 9955
AnTuTu Android Results (30th and 157th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 OxygenOS 12.1
OS size 26.5 GB 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4600 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 120 W 80 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes (50% in 13 min)
Full charging time 0:21 hr 0:32 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:48 hr 11:12 hr
Watching video 10:04 hr 14:15 hr
Gaming 04:53 hr 04:36 hr
Standby 89 hr 93 hr
General battery life
12 Pro
25:27 hr
Nord 2T +21%
30:41 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8700 x 5800
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 115° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 48 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.25
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 12 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.7 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.14" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
12 Pro
141
Nord 2T
n/a
Video quality
12 Pro
111
Nord 2T
n/a
Generic camera score
12 Pro
131
Nord 2T
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
12 Pro
84.2 dB
Nord 2T +4%
87.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced December 2021 May 2022
Release date December 2021 May 2022
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. iPhone 12 Pro Max or 12 Pro
2. iPhone 13 Pro Max or 12 Pro
3. 9 Pro or 12 Pro
4. Mi 11 Pro or 12 Pro
5. 10 Pro or 12 Pro
6. Galaxy S20 FE 5G or Nord 2T
7. Galaxy A53 5G or Nord 2T
8. Nord CE 2 5G or Nord 2T
9. Edge 30 or Nord 2T

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
Promotion
РусскийEnglish