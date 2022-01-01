Home > Smartphone comparison > 12 Pro vs Find X5 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 12 Pro vs Oppo Find X5

VS
Xiaomi 12 Pro
Oppo Find X5

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 12 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Oppo Find X5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Pro
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • 30% higher pixel density (521 vs 402 PPI)
  • Delivers 30% higher maximum brightness (1045 against 804 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • 23% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (995K versus 808K)
  • 12% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1245 and 1116 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X5
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Shows 29% longer battery life (32:53 vs 25:27 hours)
  • More recent OS version: Android 12.1 versus 12
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
12 Pro
97
Find X5
91
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
12 Pro
95
Find X5
87
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
12 Pro
75
Find X5
84
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
12 Pro
80
Find X5
76
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
12 Pro
84
Find X5
93
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
12 Pro
85
Find X5
85

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
12 Pro
vs
Find X5

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.73 inches 6.55 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 521 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 89%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% -
PWM 367 Hz -
Response time 5 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
12 Pro +30%
1045 nits
Find X5
804 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 160.3 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 72.6 mm (2.86 inches)
Thickness 8.66 mm (0.34 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz) 196 gramm (6.91 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Pink White, Black, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
12 Pro +1%
89.6%
Find X5
89%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 12 Pro and Oppo Find X5 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 660
GPU clock 818 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS - ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
12 Pro +12%
1245
Find X5
1116
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12 Pro +6%
3896
Find X5
3669
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
12 Pro +23%
995649
Find X5
808616
CPU 235094 -
GPU 440628 -
Memory 166283 -
UX 161731 -
Total score 995649 808616
3DMark Wild Life Performance
12 Pro
9357
Find X5
n/a
Stability 60% -
Graphics test 56 FPS -
Graphics score 9357 -
PCMark 3.0 score 13038 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12.1
ROM MIUI 13 ColorOS 12.1
OS size 26.5 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4600 mAh 4800 mAh
Charge power 120 W 80 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (30 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes (94% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:21 hr 0:42 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:48 hr 11:53 hr
Watching video 10:04 hr 16:27 hr
Gaming 04:53 hr 05:20 hr
Standby 89 hr 92 hr
General battery life
12 Pro
25:27 hr
Find X5 +29%
32:53 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8700 x 5800
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 115° 110°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 48 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 12 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Oppo Find X5 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6560 x 4928
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.14" 1/2.74"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
12 Pro +9%
141
Find X5
129
Video quality
12 Pro +10%
111
Find X5
101
Generic camera score
12 Pro +7%
131
Find X5
122

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
12 Pro
84.2 dB
Find X5
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2021 February 2022
Release date December 2021 March 2022
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, software, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi 12 Pro. But if the battery life, connectivity, and design are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Find X5.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
