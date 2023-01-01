Home > Smartphone comparison > 12 Pro vs Realme 10 Pro Plus – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 12 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 10 Pro Plus, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Pro
  • 90% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (991K versus 520K)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 32% higher pixel density (521 vs 394 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Delivers 29% higher peak brightness (1045 against 807 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 10 Pro Plus
  • Shows 61% longer battery life (40:55 vs 25:27 hours)
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4600 mAh
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Weighs 29 grams less
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
12 Pro
vs
Realme 10 Pro Plus

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.73 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 521 ppi 394 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 970 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1500 nits 800 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 90.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% -
PWM 367 Hz -
Response time 5 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
12 Pro +29%
1045 nits
Realme 10 Pro Plus
807 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 161.5 mm (6.36 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.66 mm (0.34 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 204 g (7.2 oz) 175 g (6.17 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Pink White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
12 Pro
89.6%
Realme 10 Pro Plus +1%
90.5%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 12 Pro and Oppo Realme 10 Pro Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 MediaTek Dimensity 1080
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 6 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Mali-G68 MC4
GPU clock 818 MHz -
FLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
12 Pro +47%
1237
Realme 10 Pro Plus
841
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12 Pro +64%
3869
Realme 10 Pro Plus
2362
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
12 Pro +90%
991236
Realme 10 Pro Plus
520888
CPU 224894 143476
GPU 435932 139294
Memory 159561 102808
UX 177347 139148
Total score 991236 520888
3DMark Wild Life Performance
12 Pro +306%
9310
Realme 10 Pro Plus
2294
Stability 67% 99%
Graphics test 55 FPS 13 FPS
Graphics score 9310 2294
PCMark 3.0 score 13009 14685
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 13
ROM MIUI 13 Realme UI 4.0
OS size 26.5 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4600 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 120 W 67 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes (86% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:21 hr 0:41 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:48 hr 15:09 hr
Watching video 10:04 hr 17:15 hr
Gaming 04:53 hr 07:43 hr
Standby 89 hr 127 hr
General battery life
12 Pro
25:27 hr
Realme 10 Pro Plus +61%
40:55 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 12000 x 9000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 115° 112°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 48 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 12 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5
Focal length 26 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.14" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced December 2021 November 2022
Release date December 2021 November 2022
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

