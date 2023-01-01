Xiaomi 12 Pro vs Oppo Realme 10 Pro Plus VS Xiaomi 12 Pro Oppo Realme 10 Pro Plus Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 12 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 10 Pro Plus, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Pro 90% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (991K versus 520K)

90% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (991K versus 520K) The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom 32% higher pixel density (521 vs 394 PPI)

32% higher pixel density (521 vs 394 PPI) Supports wireless charging up to 50W

Supports wireless charging up to 50W Delivers 29% higher peak brightness (1045 against 807 nits)

Delivers 29% higher peak brightness (1045 against 807 nits) Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS

Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 10 Pro Plus Shows 61% longer battery life (40:55 vs 25:27 hours)

Shows 61% longer battery life (40:55 vs 25:27 hours) The phone is 11-months newer

The phone is 11-months newer Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4600 mAh

Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4600 mAh More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 Weighs 29 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.73 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 521 ppi 394 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 970 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1500 nits 800 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 90.5% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 99.8% - PWM 367 Hz - Response time 5 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Peak brightness test (auto) 12 Pro +29% 1045 nits Realme 10 Pro Plus 807 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 161.5 mm (6.36 inches) Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 8.66 mm (0.34 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 204 g (7.2 oz) 175 g (6.17 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Metal Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Green, Pink White, Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 12 Pro 89.6% Realme 10 Pro Plus +1% 90.5%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 13 ROM MIUI 13 Realme UI 4.0 OS size 26.5 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 4600 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 120 W 67 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes (86% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:21 hr 0:41 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 08:48 hr 15:09 hr Watching video 10:04 hr 17:15 hr Gaming 04:53 hr 07:43 hr Standby 89 hr 127 hr General battery life 12 Pro 25:27 hr Realme 10 Pro Plus +61% 40:55 hr Phones With the Best Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 12000 x 9000 Zoom Optical, 2x Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 115° 112° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 48 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 12 Pro from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5 Focal length 26 mm 25 mm Pixel size 0.7 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/3.14" 1/3.1" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 12 Pro 141 Realme 10 Pro Plus n/a Video quality 12 Pro 111 Realme 10 Pro Plus n/a Generic camera score 12 Pro 131 Realme 10 Pro Plus n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 - 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes - Speakers test Max. loudness 12 Pro 84.2 dB Realme 10 Pro Plus n/a

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced December 2021 November 2022 Release date December 2021 November 2022 Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12 Pro is definitely a better buy.