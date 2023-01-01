Xiaomi 12 Pro vs Oppo Realme 10 Pro Plus
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 12 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 10 Pro Plus, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Pro
- 90% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (991K versus 520K)
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- 32% higher pixel density (521 vs 394 PPI)
- Supports wireless charging up to 50W
- Delivers 29% higher peak brightness (1045 against 807 nits)
- Optical image stabilization
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
- Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 10 Pro Plus
- Shows 61% longer battery life (40:55 vs 25:27 hours)
- The phone is 11-months newer
- Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4600 mAh
- More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
- Weighs 29 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
95
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
85
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
75
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
79
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
84
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
81
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.73 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3200 pixels
|1080 x 2412 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|521 ppi
|394 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|970 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1500 nits
|800 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.6%
|90.5%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|99.8%
|-
|PWM
|367 Hz
|-
|Response time
|5 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Design and build
|Height
|163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
|161.5 mm (6.36 inches)
|Width
|74.6 mm (2.94 inches)
|73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|8.66 mm (0.34 inches)
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|204 g (7.2 oz)
|175 g (6.17 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green, Pink
|White, Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|MediaTek Dimensity 1080
|Max. clock
|3000 MHz
|2600 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
|L3 cache
|6 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 730
|Mali-G68 MC4
|GPU clock
|818 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~2236 GFLOPS
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
12 Pro +47%
1237
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12 Pro +64%
3869
2362
|CPU
|224894
|143476
|GPU
|435932
|139294
|Memory
|159561
|102808
|UX
|177347
|139148
|Total score
|991236
|520888
|Stability
|67%
|99%
|Graphics test
|55 FPS
|13 FPS
|Graphics score
|9310
|2294
|PCMark 3.0 score
|13009
|14685
Memory
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 13
|ROM
|MIUI 13
|Realme UI 4.0
|OS size
|26.5 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4600 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|120 W
|67 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (50 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 8 min)
|Yes (86% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:21 hr
|0:41 hr
|Web browsing
|08:48 hr
|15:09 hr
|Watching video
|10:04 hr
|17:15 hr
|Gaming
|04:53 hr
|07:43 hr
|Standby
|89 hr
|127 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|108 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8700 x 5800
|12000 x 9000
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|1920 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|115°
|112°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP)
|3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 48 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Xiaomi 12 Pro from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.5
|Focal length
|26 mm
|25 mm
|Pixel size
|0.7 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.14"
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
141
Video quality
111
Generic camera score
131
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|-
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|December 2021
|November 2022
|Release date
|December 2021
|November 2022
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12 Pro is definitely a better buy.
