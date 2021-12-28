Xiaomi 12 Pro vs Oppo Realme GT 5G VS Xiaomi 12 Pro Oppo Realme GT 5G Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 12 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Oppo Realme GT 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Pro Delivers 132% higher maximum brightness (1506 against 650 nits)

The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

27% higher pixel density (521 vs 409 PPI)

Supports wireless charging up to 50W

Optical image stabilization

Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size

Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS

24% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1011K versus 817K)

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT 5G Weighs 18 grams less

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi 12 Pro Price Oppo Realme GT 5G Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.73 inches 6.43 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 521 ppi 409 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 85.9% Display features - - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space - 96% PWM - 242 Hz Response time - 2.8 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 12 Pro +132% 1506 nits Realme GT 5G 650 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 8.16 mm (0.32 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz) 186 gramm (6.56 oz) Waterproof - No Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Green, Pink Silver, Blue, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 12 Pro +4% 89.6% Realme GT 5G 85.9%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi 12 Pro and Oppo Realme GT 5G in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Max. clock 3000 MHz 2840 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) L3 cache - 4 MB Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 660 GPU clock - 587 MHz FLOPS - ~1720 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock 3200 MHz 2750 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 12 Pro +9% 1251 Realme GT 5G 1149 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 12 Pro +10% 3926 Realme GT 5G 3584 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 12 Pro +24% 1011411 Realme GT 5G 817990 CPU - 208279 GPU - 316446 Memory - 128878 UX - 158037 Total score 1011411 817990 AnTuTu 9 Rating (2nd and 12th place)

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 11 ROM MIUI 13 Realme UI 2.0 OS size - 18.5 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4600 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 120 W 65 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes (50% in 17 min) Full charging time 0:19 hr 0:39 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 12 Pro n/a Realme GT 5G 13:40 hr Watching videos (Player) 12 Pro n/a Realme GT 5G 16:20 hr Talk (3G) 12 Pro n/a Realme GT 5G 24:44 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 9280 x 6920 Zoom Optical, 2x Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 115° 119° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 48 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4920 x 3264 Aperture - f/2.5 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size 0.7 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size - 1/3" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * - No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 12 Pro n/a Realme GT 5G 90.1 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced December 2021 March 2021 Release date December 2021 March 2021 Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12 Pro is definitely a better buy.