Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 12 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Oppo Realme GT Neo, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • 47% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1006K versus 685K)
  • 30% higher pixel density (521 vs 402 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT Neo
  • Weighs 25 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
12 Pro
vs
Realme GT Neo

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.73 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 521 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 970 nits 430 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1500 nits 1000 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 85.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% -
PWM 367 Hz -
Response time 5 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
12 Pro
1051 nits
Realme GT Neo
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.66 mm (0.34 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz) 179 gramm (6.31 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Pink Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
12 Pro +4%
89.6%
Realme GT Neo
85.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 12 Pro and Oppo Realme GT Neo in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 MediaTek Dimensity 1200
Max. clock 3000 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 6 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Mali-G77 MC9
GPU clock 818 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
12 Pro +27%
1247
Realme GT Neo
980
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12 Pro +48%
3916
Realme GT Neo
2641
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
12 Pro +47%
1006790
Realme GT Neo
685427
CPU 224894 171386
GPU 435932 238223
Memory 159561 127432
UX 177347 144883
Total score 1006790 685427
3DMark Wild Life Performance
12 Pro +124%
9326
Realme GT Neo
4161
Stability 67% 80%
Graphics test 55 FPS 24 FPS
Graphics score 9326 4161
PCMark 3.0 score 13054 14248
AnTuTu 9 Android Ranking List (33rd and 153rd place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM MIUI 13 Realme UI 2.0
OS size 26.5 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4600 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 120 W 50 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:21 hr 1:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:48 hr -
Watching video 10:04 hr -
Gaming 04:53 hr -
Standby 89 hr -
General battery life
12 Pro
25:27 hr
Realme GT Neo
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 9280 x 6920
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 115° 119°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 48 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 12 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Oppo Realme GT Neo from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.14" 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
12 Pro +22%
141
Realme GT Neo
116
Video quality
12 Pro +41%
111
Realme GT Neo
79
Generic camera score
12 Pro +25%
131
Realme GT Neo
105

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 19
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
12 Pro
84.2 dB
Realme GT Neo
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced December 2021 March 2021
Release date December 2021 April 2021
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12 Pro is definitely a better buy.

