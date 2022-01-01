Xiaomi 12 Pro vs Oppo Realme GT Neo
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 12 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Oppo Realme GT Neo, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Pro
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- 47% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1006K versus 685K)
- 30% higher pixel density (521 vs 402 PPI)
- Supports wireless charging up to 50W
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Optical image stabilization
- Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
- Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT Neo
- Weighs 25 grams less
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
95
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
93
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
75
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
79
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.73 inches
|6.43 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3200 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|521 ppi
|402 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|970 nits
|430 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1500 nits
|1000 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.6%
|85.9%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|99.8%
|-
|PWM
|367 Hz
|-
|Response time
|5 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
|158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
|Width
|74.6 mm (2.94 inches)
|73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
|Thickness
|8.66 mm (0.34 inches)
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|204 gramm (7.2 oz)
|179 gramm (6.31 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green, Pink
|Black, Silver
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|MediaTek Dimensity 1200
|Max. clock
|3000 MHz
|3000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
|L3 cache
|6 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 730
|Mali-G77 MC9
|GPU clock
|818 MHz
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~2236 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|6, 8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
12 Pro +27%
1247
980
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12 Pro +48%
3916
2641
|CPU
|224894
|171386
|GPU
|435932
|238223
|Memory
|159561
|127432
|UX
|177347
|144883
|Total score
|1006790
|685427
|Stability
|67%
|80%
|Graphics test
|55 FPS
|24 FPS
|Graphics score
|9326
|4161
|PCMark 3.0 score
|13054
|14248
AnTuTu 9 Android Ranking List (33rd and 153rd place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|ROM
|MIUI 13
|Realme UI 2.0
|OS size
|26.5 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4600 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|120 W
|50 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (50 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 8 min)
|Yes (60% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:21 hr
|1:00 hr
|Web browsing
|08:48 hr
|-
|Watching video
|10:04 hr
|-
|Gaming
|04:53 hr
|-
|Standby
|89 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8700 x 5800
|9280 x 6920
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|1920 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|115°
|119°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP)
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 48 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Xiaomi 12 Pro from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Oppo Realme GT Neo from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.5
|Focal length
|26 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.7 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.14"
|1/3"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
12 Pro +22%
141
116
Video quality
12 Pro +41%
111
Generic camera score
12 Pro +25%
131
105
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|19
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|December 2021
|March 2021
|Release date
|December 2021
|April 2021
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12 Pro is definitely a better buy.
