Xiaomi 12 Pro vs Oppo Realme X3 SuperZoom VS Xiaomi 12 Pro Oppo Realme X3 SuperZoom Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 12 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Oppo Realme X3 SuperZoom, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus and came out 19 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Pro Delivers 123% higher maximum brightness (972 against 436 nits)

74% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1008K versus 578K)

30% higher pixel density (521 vs 402 PPI)

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Supports wireless charging up to 50W

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Optical image stabilization

The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer

Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 4600 vs 4200 mAh

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz

Stereo speakers

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11 Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme X3 SuperZoom The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.73 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 521 ppi 402 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 84.7% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Display tests RGB color space 99.8% 98.4% PWM 367 Hz Not detected Response time 5 ms 21.6 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity 1756:1 Max. Brightness 12 Pro +123% 972 nits Realme X3 SuperZoom 436 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 163.8 mm (6.45 inches) Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.66 mm (0.34 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz) 202 gramm (7.13 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Green, Pink White, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 12 Pro +6% 89.6% Realme X3 SuperZoom 84.7%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi 12 Pro and Oppo Realme X3 SuperZoom in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus Max. clock 3000 MHz 2960 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)

- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold) L3 cache 4 MB 2 MB Lithography process 4 nanometers 7 nanometers Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 640 GPU clock 818 MHz 700 MHz FLOPS - ~1036 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 3200 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0 Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 12 Pro +66% 1242 Realme X3 SuperZoom 746 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 12 Pro +51% 3887 Realme X3 SuperZoom 2574 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 12 Pro +74% 1008340 Realme X3 SuperZoom 578776 CPU - 152259 GPU - 207002 Memory - 104743 UX - 115207 Total score 1008340 578776 3DMark Wild Life Performance 12 Pro n/a Realme X3 SuperZoom 2364 Stability - 97% Graphics test - 14 FPS Graphics score - 2364 AnTuTu Smartphone Scores (2nd and 123rd place) Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0) ROM MIUI 13 Realme UI 1.0 OS size 26.5 GB 19 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 9000 x 7000 Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 5x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 115° 119° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 48 mm

- Phase autofocus

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/3.4

- Focal length: 124 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 4 mm

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6464 x 4864 Aperture - f/2.5 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size 0.7 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size - 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * - No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 20 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 12 Pro 84.2 dB Realme X3 SuperZoom +5% 88.2 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced December 2021 May 2020 Release date December 2021 July 2020 Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12 Pro is definitely a better buy.