Home > Smartphone comparison > 12 Pro vs Realme X3 SuperZoom – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 12 Pro vs Oppo Realme X3 SuperZoom

Ксиаоми 12 Pro
VS
Оппо Реалми X3 SuperZoom
Xiaomi 12 Pro
Oppo Realme X3 SuperZoom

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 12 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Oppo Realme X3 SuperZoom, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus and came out 19 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Pro
  • Delivers 123% higher maximum brightness (972 against 436 nits)
  • 74% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1008K versus 578K)
  • 30% higher pixel density (521 vs 402 PPI)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
  • Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 4600 vs 4200 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme X3 SuperZoom
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
12 Pro
vs
Realme X3 SuperZoom

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.73 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 521 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 84.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 98.4%
PWM 367 Hz Not detected
Response time 5 ms 21.6 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1756:1
Max. Brightness
12 Pro +123%
972 nits
Realme X3 SuperZoom
436 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 163.8 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.66 mm (0.34 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz) 202 gramm (7.13 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Pink White, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
12 Pro +6%
89.6%
Realme X3 SuperZoom
84.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 12 Pro and Oppo Realme X3 SuperZoom in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2960 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache 4 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 640
GPU clock 818 MHz 700 MHz
FLOPS - ~1036 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
12 Pro +66%
1242
Realme X3 SuperZoom
746
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12 Pro +51%
3887
Realme X3 SuperZoom
2574
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
12 Pro +74%
1008340
Realme X3 SuperZoom
578776
CPU - 152259
GPU - 207002
Memory - 104743
UX - 115207
Total score 1008340 578776
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 97%
Graphics test - 14 FPS
Graphics score - 2364
AnTuTu Smartphone Scores (2nd and 123rd place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0)
ROM MIUI 13 Realme UI 1.0
OS size 26.5 GB 19 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4600 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 120 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes (100% in 55 min)
Full charging time 0:19 hr 0:55 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 9000 x 7000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 115° 119°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 48 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 124 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 4 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6464 x 4864
Aperture - f/2.5
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* - No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 20
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
12 Pro
84.2 dB
Realme X3 SuperZoom +5%
88.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2021 May 2020
Release date December 2021 July 2020
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi 12 Pro or Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
2. Xiaomi 12 Pro or OnePlus 9 Pro
3. Xiaomi 12 Pro or Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro
4. Xiaomi 12 Pro or Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
5. Xiaomi 12 Pro or Xiaomi 12
6. Oppo Realme X3 SuperZoom or Samsung Galaxy S10
7. Oppo Realme X3 SuperZoom or Huawei Honor 20
8. Oppo Realme X3 SuperZoom or Xiaomi Mi 10
9. Oppo Realme X3 SuperZoom or Oppo Realme XT
10. Oppo Realme X3 SuperZoom or Oppo Realme 6 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish