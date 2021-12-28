Xiaomi 12 Pro vs Oppo Realme X7 Max VS Xiaomi 12 Pro Oppo Realme X7 Max Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 12 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Oppo Realme X7 Max, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Pro Delivers 135% higher maximum brightness (1506 against 640 nits)

The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

50% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1011K versus 674K)

30% higher pixel density (521 vs 402 PPI)

Supports wireless charging up to 50W

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Optical image stabilization

Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size

Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme X7 Max Weighs 25 grams less

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi 12 Pro Price Oppo Realme X7 Max Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.73 inches 6.43 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 521 ppi 402 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Dragontrail Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 85.9% Display features - - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Max. Brightness 12 Pro +135% 1506 nits Realme X7 Max 640 nits

Design and build Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 8.16 mm (0.32 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz) 179 gramm (6.31 oz) Waterproof - Yes Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Metal Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Green, Pink Black, Silver Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 12 Pro +4% 89.6% Realme X7 Max 85.9%

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 11 ROM MIUI 13 Realme UI 2.0

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 9280 x 6920 Zoom Optical, 2x Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 115° 119° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 48 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4920 x 3264 Aperture - f/2.5 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size 0.7 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size - 1/3" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * - No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 19 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced December 2021 May 2021 Release date December 2021 June 2021 Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12 Pro is definitely a better buy.