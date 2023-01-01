Xiaomi 12 Pro vs Oppo Reno 8 VS Xiaomi 12 Pro Oppo Reno 8 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 12 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Oppo Reno 8, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Pro The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom 46% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (994K versus 683K)

46% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (994K versus 683K) Delivers 67% higher peak brightness (1049 against 629 nits)

Delivers 67% higher peak brightness (1049 against 629 nits) Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating) 27% higher pixel density (521 vs 411 PPI)

27% higher pixel density (521 vs 411 PPI) Supports wireless charging up to 50W

Supports wireless charging up to 50W Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Has a 0.33 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.33 inch larger screen size Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS

Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz Stereo speakers Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 8 Shows 25% longer battery life (31:58 vs 25:40 hours)

Shows 25% longer battery life (31:58 vs 25:40 hours) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) Weighs 25 grams less

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi 12 Pro Price Oppo Reno 8 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.73 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 521 ppi 411 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes No Max rated brightness 970 nits 600 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1500 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 83.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 99.8% - PWM 367 Hz - Response time 5 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Peak brightness test (auto) 12 Pro +67% 1049 nits Reno 8 629 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 160.6 mm (6.32 inches) Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 73.4 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 8.66 mm (0.34 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 204 g (7.2 oz) 179 g (6.31 oz) Waterproof No No Advanced cooling Vapor chamber Vapor chamber Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Metal Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Green, Pink Black, Gold, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 12 Pro +7% 89.6% Reno 8 83.9%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 ROM MIUI 13 ColorOS 12.1 OS size 26.5 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 4600 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 120 W 80 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes (50% in 16 min) Full charging time 0:21 hr 0:42 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 08:57 hr 12:16 hr Watching video 10:04 hr 14:57 hr Gaming 05:05 hr 06:13 hr Standby 89 hr 86 hr General battery life 12 Pro 25:40 hr Reno 8 +25% 31:58 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 - Zoom Optical, 2x Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 115° 112° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 48 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV08D10

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 12 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Oppo Reno 8 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 3680 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4 Focal length 26 mm 24 mm Pixel size 0.7 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.14" 1/2.74" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 12 Pro +23% 141 Reno 8 115 Video quality 12 Pro 111 Reno 8 +16% 129 Generic camera score 12 Pro +14% 131 Reno 8 115

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 - 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness 12 Pro 84.2 dB Reno 8 n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced December 2021 May 2022 Release date December 2021 June 2022 Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12 Pro is definitely a better buy.