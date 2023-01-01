Home > Smartphone comparison > 12 Pro vs Reno 8 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 12 Pro vs Oppo Reno 8

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 12 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Oppo Reno 8, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 46% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (994K versus 683K)
  • Delivers 67% higher peak brightness (1049 against 629 nits)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • 27% higher pixel density (521 vs 411 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Has a 0.33 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 8
  • Shows 25% longer battery life (31:58 vs 25:40 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Weighs 25 grams less
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
12 Pro
92
Reno 8
75
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
12 Pro
75
Reno 8
57
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
12 Pro
73
Reno 8
73
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
12 Pro
77
Reno 8
62
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
12 Pro
84
Reno 8
82
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
12 Pro
78
Reno 8
67

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
12 Pro
vs
Reno 8

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.73 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 521 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes No
Max rated brightness 970 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1500 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 83.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% -
PWM 367 Hz -
Response time 5 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
12 Pro +67%
1049 nits
Reno 8
629 nits
Design and build

Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 160.6 mm (6.32 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.66 mm (0.34 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 204 g (7.2 oz) 179 g (6.31 oz)
Waterproof No No
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber Vapor chamber
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Pink Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
12 Pro +7%
89.6%
Reno 8
83.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 12 Pro and Oppo Reno 8 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 MediaTek Dimensity 1300
Max clock 3000 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 6 MB 8 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Mali-G77 MC9
GPU clock 818 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
12 Pro +32%
1242
Reno 8
939
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12 Pro +46%
3896
Reno 8
2672
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
12 Pro +46%
994510
Reno 8
683207
CPU 224894 165133
GPU 435932 249793
Memory 159561 133728
UX 177347 135877
Total score 994510 683207
3DMark Wild Life Performance
12 Pro +102%
9306
Reno 8
4609
Max surface temperature 41.2 °C -
Stability 67% 99%
Graphics test 55 FPS 27 FPS
Graphics score 9306 4609
PCMark 3.0
12 Pro +37%
13038
Reno 8
9502
Web score 11825 7363
Video editing 7642 5243
Photo editing 29193 18420
Data manipulation 9395 9128
Writing score 14806 12647
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Phone Scores (58th and 191st place)
Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 ColorOS 12.1
OS size 26.5 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4600 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 120 W 80 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes (50% in 16 min)
Full charging time 0:21 hr 0:42 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:57 hr 12:16 hr
Watching video 10:04 hr 14:57 hr
Gaming 05:05 hr 06:13 hr
Standby 89 hr 86 hr
General battery life
12 Pro
25:40 hr
Reno 8 +25%
31:58 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 -
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 115° 112°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 48 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV08D10
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 12 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Oppo Reno 8 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 3680
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.14" 1/2.74"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
12 Pro +23%
141
Reno 8
115
Video quality
12 Pro
111
Reno 8 +16%
129
Generic camera score
12 Pro +14%
131
Reno 8
115

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
12 Pro
84.2 dB
Reno 8
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2021 May 2022
Release date December 2021 June 2022
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12 Pro is definitely a better buy.

