Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 12 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A13, which is powered by Exynos 850 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Pro
  • 8x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (994K versus 124K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 79% higher peak brightness (1049 against 586 nits)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 30% higher pixel density (521 vs 400 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A13
  • Shows 34% longer battery life (34:21 vs 25:40 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4600 mAh
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type AMOLED PLS TFT
Size 6.73 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 521 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes No
Max rated brightness 970 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1500 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 83.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 99.9%
PWM 367 Hz Not detected
Response time 5 ms 33 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1257:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
12 Pro +79%
1049 nits
Galaxy A13
586 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 165.1 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 8.66 mm (0.34 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 204 g (7.2 oz) 195 g (6.88 oz)
Waterproof No No
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber -
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Pink White, Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
12 Pro +8%
89.6%
Galaxy A13
83.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 12 Pro and Samsung Galaxy A13 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Samsung Exynos 850
Max clock 3000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
L3 cache 6 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Mali-G52 MP1
GPU clock 818 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS ~126 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
12 Pro +717%
1242
Galaxy A13
152
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12 Pro +564%
3896
Galaxy A13
587
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
12 Pro +697%
994510
Galaxy A13
124810
CPU 224894 35523
GPU 435932 24759
Memory 159561 30778
UX 177347 33751
Total score 994510 124810
3DMark Wild Life Performance
12 Pro +1736%
9306
Galaxy A13
507
Max surface temperature 41.2 °C 39.8 °C
Stability 67% 97%
Graphics test 55 FPS 3 FPS
Graphics score 9306 507
PCMark 3.0
12 Pro +166%
13038
Galaxy A13
4905
Web score 11825 4823
Video editing 7642 4773
Photo editing 29193 7486
Data manipulation 9395 3236
Writing score 14806 4994
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 3, 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max size - Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM MIUI 13 One UI Core 5.0
OS size 26.5 GB 16.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4600 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 120 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes (27% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:21 hr 2:18 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:57 hr 11:49 hr
Watching video 10:04 hr 13:14 hr
Gaming 05:05 hr 06:54 hr
Standby 89 hr 122 hr
General battery life
12 Pro
25:40 hr
Galaxy A13 +34%
34:21 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 115° -
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 48 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 12 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.7 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.14" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
12 Pro
141
Galaxy A13
n/a
Video quality
12 Pro
111
Galaxy A13
n/a
Generic camera score
12 Pro
131
Galaxy A13
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No -
LTE Cat* 20 7
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
12 Pro +1%
84.2 dB
Galaxy A13
83.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Budget
Announced December 2021 March 2022
Release date December 2021 March 2022
SAR (head) - 0.37 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12 Pro is definitely a better buy.

