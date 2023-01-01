Xiaomi 12 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A13 5G VS Xiaomi 12 Pro Samsung Galaxy A13 5G Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 12 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Pro 4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (994K versus 245K)

4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (994K versus 245K) Delivers 141% higher peak brightness (1049 against 436 nits)

Delivers 141% higher peak brightness (1049 against 436 nits) 93% higher pixel density (521 vs 270 PPI)

93% higher pixel density (521 vs 270 PPI) The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Supports wireless charging up to 50W

Supports wireless charging up to 50W Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Ability to record video in 4K resolution Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4600 mAh

Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4600 mAh Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED PLS TFT Size 6.73 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 521 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes No Max rated brightness 970 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1500 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 81.1% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - Display tests RGB color space 99.8% 89.4% PWM 367 Hz Not detected Response time 5 ms 35 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity 1519:1 Peak brightness test (auto) 12 Pro +141% 1049 nits Galaxy A13 5G 436 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) Thickness 8.66 mm (0.34 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 204 g (7.2 oz) 195 g (6.88 oz) Waterproof No No Advanced cooling Vapor chamber - Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Metal Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Green, Pink Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 12 Pro +10% 89.6% Galaxy A13 5G 81.1%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 64 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max size - Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) ROM MIUI 13 One UI Core 4.1 OS size 26.5 GB 16.5 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4600 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 120 W 15 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes (27% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:21 hr 2:18 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 08:57 hr - Watching video 10:04 hr - Gaming 05:05 hr - Standby 89 hr - General battery life 12 Pro 25:40 hr Galaxy A13 5G n/a

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8700 x 5800 Zoom Optical, 2x Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens 115° - Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 48 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 12 Pro from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 2560 x 1960 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 0.7 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.14" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 12 Pro 141 Galaxy A13 5G n/a Video quality 12 Pro 111 Galaxy A13 5G n/a Generic camera score 12 Pro 131 Galaxy A13 5G n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness 12 Pro +3% 84.2 dB Galaxy A13 5G 82.1 dB

Other Category Flagship Budget Announced December 2021 December 2021 Release date December 2021 December 2021 Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12 Pro is definitely a better buy.