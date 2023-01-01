Xiaomi 12 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A33 5G VS Xiaomi 12 Pro Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 12 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G, which is powered by Exynos 1280 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Pro 2.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (991K versus 410K)

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

27% higher pixel density (521 vs 411 PPI)

Delivers 44% higher peak brightness (1045 against 727 nits)

Supports wireless charging up to 50W

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Has a 0.33 inch larger screen size

Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz

Thinner bezels – 5.9% more screen real estate Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Waterproof body (IP67 classification)

Shows 25% longer battery life (31:53 vs 25:27 hours)

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4600 mAh

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

Weighs 18 grams less

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.73 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 521 ppi 411 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz Max rated brightness 970 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1500 nits 1000 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 83.7% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 99.8% 98.3% PWM 367 Hz 366 Hz Response time 5 ms 1 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) 12 Pro +44% 1045 nits Galaxy A33 5G 727 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 159.7 mm (6.29 inches) Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 8.66 mm (0.34 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 204 g (7.2 oz) 186 g (6.56 oz) Waterproof No IP67 Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Metal Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Green, Pink White, Black, Blue, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 12 Pro +7% 89.6% Galaxy A33 5G 83.7%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 3200 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max. size - Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM MIUI 13 One UI 5.0 OS size 26.5 GB 26 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4600 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 120 W 25 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:21 hr 1:15 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 08:48 hr 10:17 hr Watching video 10:04 hr 15:03 hr Gaming 04:53 hr 05:45 hr Standby 89 hr 105 hr General battery life 12 Pro 25:27 hr Galaxy A33 5G +25% 31:53 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8000 x 6000 Zoom Optical, 2x Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 115° 123° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 48 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 12 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A33 5G from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4160 x 3120 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 0.7 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.14" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 12 Pro +55% 141 Galaxy A33 5G 91 Video quality 12 Pro +39% 111 Galaxy A33 5G 80 Generic camera score 12 Pro +54% 131 Galaxy A33 5G 85

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1 Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 20 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 12 Pro 84.2 dB Galaxy A33 5G +5% 88.7 dB

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced December 2021 March 2022 Release date December 2021 April 2022 Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12 Pro is definitely a better buy.