Home > Smartphone comparison > 12 Pro vs Galaxy A34 5G – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 12 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A34 5G

78 out of 100
Xiaomi 12 Pro
VS
68 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G
Xiaomi 12 Pro
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 12 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Pro
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1006K versus 480K)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Supports higher wattage charging (120W versus 25W)
  • 34% higher pixel density (521 vs 390 PPI)
  • Handles wireless charging up to 50W
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Shows 56% longer battery life (40:04 vs 25:40 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4600 mAh
  • The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi 12 Pro and Samsung Galaxy A34 5G crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
12 Pro
vs
Galaxy A34 5G

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.73 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 521 ppi 390 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes No
Max rated brightness 970 nits 1000 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1500 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 84.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 100%
PWM 367 Hz 253 Hz
Response time 5 ms 1 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
12 Pro +4%
1060 nits
Galaxy A34 5G
1016 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 161.3 mm (6.35 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 8.66 mm (0.34 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 204 g (7.2 oz) 199 g (7.02 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber -
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Pink Black, Silver, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
12 Pro +6%
89.6%
Galaxy A34 5G
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 12 Pro and Samsung Galaxy A34 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 MediaTek Dimensity 1080
Max clock 3000 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 6 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Mali-G68 MC4
GPU clock 818 MHz 800 MHz
FLOPS ~2513 GFLOPS ~686 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
12 Pro +59%
1253
Galaxy A34 5G
787
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12 Pro +69%
3935
Galaxy A34 5G
2322
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
12 Pro +110%
1006431
Galaxy A34 5G
480253
CPU 224894 129705
GPU 435932 137609
Memory 159561 83375
UX 177347 125604
Total score 1006431 480253
3DMark Wild Life Performance
12 Pro +304%
9301
Galaxy A34 5G
2302
Max surface temperature 41.2 °C 37.5 °C
Stability 68% 99%
Graphics test 55 FPS 13 FPS
Graphics score 9301 2302
Web score 11824 9501
Video editing 7637 7452
Photo editing 29183 18614
Data manipulation 9393 11045
Writing score 14790 14829
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max size - Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 13
ROM MIUI 13 One UI 5.1
OS size 26.5 GB 38 GB

Battery

Capacity 4600 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 120 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes (49% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:21 hr 1:55 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:57 hr 13:44 hr
Watching video 10:04 hr 17:53 hr
Gaming 05:05 hr 06:28 hr
Standby 89 hr 133 hr
General battery life
12 Pro
25:40 hr
Galaxy A34 5G +56%
40:04 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 115° 123°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 48 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Samsung S5K4HAYX (ISOCELL CMOS)
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 12 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A34 5G from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.14" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
12 Pro +42%
141
Galaxy A34 5G
99
Video quality
12 Pro +42%
111
Galaxy A34 5G
78
Generic camera score
12 Pro +42%
131
Galaxy A34 5G
92

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
12 Pro
84.2 dB
Galaxy A34 5G +7%
90.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced December 2021 March 2023
Release date December 2021 March 2023
SAR (head) - 0.55 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.49 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 120 W Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Pixel 6a and Galaxy A34 5G
2. Pixel 7a and Galaxy A34 5G
3. Galaxy A23 5G and Galaxy A34 5G
4. Galaxy A53 5G and Galaxy A34 5G
5. Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G
6. Pixel 7 Pro and 12 Pro
7. 10 Pro and 12 Pro
8. Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro
9. Galaxy S22 and 12 Pro
10. Find X5 Pro and 12 Pro
Compare other phones (1100+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
EnglishРусский