Xiaomi 12 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G VS Xiaomi 12 Pro Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 12 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Pro 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (994K versus 503K)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.73 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 521 ppi 405 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes No Max rated brightness 970 nits 400 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1500 nits 800 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 84.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 99.8% 138.1% PWM 367 Hz 231 Hz Response time 5 ms 9 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) 12 Pro +31% 1049 nits Galaxy A52s 5G 799 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) Thickness 8.66 mm (0.34 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 204 g (7.2 oz) 189 g (6.67 oz) Waterproof No IP67 Advanced cooling Vapor chamber - Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Metal Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Green, Pink White, Black, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 12 Pro +6% 89.6% Galaxy A52s 5G 84.9%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max size - Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM MIUI 13 One UI 5.0 OS size 26.5 GB 26 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4600 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 120 W 25 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes (53% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:21 hr 1:28 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 08:57 hr 09:19 hr Watching video 10:04 hr 15:35 hr Gaming 05:05 hr 05:10 hr Standby 89 hr 110 hr General battery life 12 Pro 25:40 hr Galaxy A52s 5G +23% 31:30 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 9000 x 7000 Zoom Optical, 2x Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 115° 123° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 48 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Macro lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 12 Pro from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size 0.7 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.14" 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 12 Pro 141 Galaxy A52s 5G n/a Video quality 12 Pro 111 Galaxy A52s 5G n/a Generic camera score 12 Pro 131 Galaxy A52s 5G n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 20 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness 12 Pro +1% 84.2 dB Galaxy A52s 5G 83.6 dB

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced December 2021 August 2021 Release date December 2021 September 2021 SAR (head) - 0.88 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.84 W/kg Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12 Pro is definitely a better buy.