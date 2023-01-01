Home > Smartphone comparison > 12 Pro vs Galaxy A52s 5G – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 12 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G

Ксиаоми 12 Pro
VS
Самсунг Галакси А52s 5G
Xiaomi 12 Pro
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 12 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Pro
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (994K versus 503K)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 29% higher pixel density (521 vs 405 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Delivers 31% higher peak brightness (1049 against 799 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Shows 23% longer battery life (31:30 vs 25:40 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
12 Pro
vs
Galaxy A52s 5G

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.73 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 521 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes No
Max rated brightness 970 nits 400 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1500 nits 800 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 84.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 138.1%
PWM 367 Hz 231 Hz
Response time 5 ms 9 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
12 Pro +31%
1049 nits
Galaxy A52s 5G
799 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 159.9 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.66 mm (0.34 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 204 g (7.2 oz) 189 g (6.67 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber -
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Pink White, Black, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
12 Pro +6%
89.6%
Galaxy A52s 5G
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 12 Pro and Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Max clock 3000 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
L3 cache 6 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 818 MHz 490 MHz
FLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
12 Pro +62%
1242
Galaxy A52s 5G
766
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12 Pro +40%
3896
Galaxy A52s 5G
2777
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
12 Pro +97%
994510
Galaxy A52s 5G
503599
CPU 224894 154271
GPU 435932 151603
Memory 159561 79637
UX 177347 118978
Total score 994510 503599
3DMark Wild Life Performance
12 Pro +278%
9306
Galaxy A52s 5G
2463
Max surface temperature 41.2 °C 47.9 °C
Stability 67% 98%
Graphics test 55 FPS 14 FPS
Graphics score 9306 2463
PCMark 3.0
12 Pro +9%
13038
Galaxy A52s 5G
12009
Web score 11825 10272
Video editing 7642 7094
Photo editing 29193 25763
Data manipulation 9395 9245
Writing score 14806 13625
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max size - Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM MIUI 13 One UI 5.0
OS size 26.5 GB 26 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4600 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 120 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes (53% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:21 hr 1:28 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:57 hr 09:19 hr
Watching video 10:04 hr 15:35 hr
Gaming 05:05 hr 05:10 hr
Standby 89 hr 110 hr
General battery life
12 Pro
25:40 hr
Galaxy A52s 5G +23%
31:30 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 9000 x 7000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 115° 123°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 48 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 12 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.14" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
12 Pro +1%
84.2 dB
Galaxy A52s 5G
83.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced December 2021 August 2021
Release date December 2021 September 2021
SAR (head) - 0.88 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.84 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
7 (53.8%)
6 (46.2%)
Total votes: 13

Related comparisons

1. Pixel 6 vs Galaxy A52s 5G
2. Galaxy A13 vs Galaxy A52s 5G
3. Galaxy A33 5G vs Galaxy A52s 5G
4. Galaxy M33 5G vs Galaxy A52s 5G
5. Galaxy S22 vs Galaxy A52s 5G
6. 10 Pro vs 12 Pro
7. Pixel 7 Pro vs 12 Pro
8. Galaxy S22 vs 12 Pro
9. Xiaomi 12 vs 12 Pro
10. Find X5 Pro vs 12 Pro
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish