Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 12 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, which is powered by Exynos 1380 and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Pro
  • 94% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1004K versus 518K)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Supports higher wattage charging (120W versus 25W)
  • 29% higher pixel density (521 vs 403 PPI)
  • Handles wireless charging up to 50W
  • Has a 0.33 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Thinner bezels – 6.7% more screen real estate
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Shows 45% longer battery life (37:16 vs 25:40 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4600 mAh
  • The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
12 Pro
vs
Galaxy A54 5G

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.73 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 521 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes No
Max rated brightness 970 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1500 nits 1000 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 82.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 99.6%
PWM 367 Hz 253 Hz
Response time 5 ms 1 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
12 Pro +7%
1057 nits
Galaxy A54 5G
987 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 158.2 mm (6.23 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.66 mm (0.34 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 204 g (7.2 oz) 202 g (7.13 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber -
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Pink White, Black, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
12 Pro +8%
89.6%
Galaxy A54 5G
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 12 Pro and Samsung Galaxy A54 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Samsung Exynos 1380
Max clock 3000 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 6 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Mali-G68 MP5
GPU clock 818 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~2513 GFLOPS ~608 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
12 Pro +61%
1247
Galaxy A54 5G
775
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12 Pro +44%
3915
Galaxy A54 5G
2726
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
12 Pro +94%
1004895
Galaxy A54 5G
518185
CPU 224894 155921
GPU 435932 148262
Memory 159561 85150
UX 177347 126072
Total score 1004895 518185
3DMark Wild Life Performance
12 Pro +230%
9302
Galaxy A54 5G
2819
Max surface temperature 41.2 °C 40.6 °C
Stability 68% 98%
Graphics test 55 FPS 16 FPS
Graphics score 9302 2819
PCMark 3.0
12 Pro +2%
13009
Galaxy A54 5G
12729
Web score 11824 10146
Video editing 7637 7235
Photo editing 29183 25973
Data manipulation 9393 11000
Writing score 14790 16543
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max size - Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 13
ROM MIUI 13 One UI 5.1
OS size 26.5 GB 28 GB

Battery

Capacity 4600 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 120 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes (56% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:21 hr 1:03 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:57 hr 12:35 hr
Watching video 10:04 hr 17:55 hr
Gaming 05:05 hr 05:28 hr
Standby 89 hr 120 hr
General battery life
12 Pro
25:40 hr
Galaxy A54 5G +45%
37:16 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8160 x 6120
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 115° 123°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 48 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 12 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A54 5G from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.14" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
12 Pro +33%
141
Galaxy A54 5G
106
Video quality
12 Pro
111
Galaxy A54 5G +4%
115
Generic camera score
12 Pro +22%
131
Galaxy A54 5G
107

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
12 Pro
84.2 dB
Galaxy A54 5G +5%
88.7 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced December 2021 March 2023
Release date December 2021 March 2023
SAR (head) - 0.69 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.34 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 120 W Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12 Pro is definitely a better buy.

