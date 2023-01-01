Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 12 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, which is powered by Exynos 1380 and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.