Xiaomi 12 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A71 VS Xiaomi 12 Pro Samsung Galaxy A71 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 12 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A71, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 and came out 25 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Pro 3.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (994K versus 298K)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

Delivers 104% higher peak brightness (1049 against 513 nits)

The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

33% higher pixel density (521 vs 393 PPI)

Supports wireless charging up to 50W

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Optical image stabilization

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz

Stereo speakers Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A71 Shows 25% longer battery life (32:03 vs 25:40 hours)

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

Weighs 25 grams less

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.73 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 521 ppi 393 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes No Max rated brightness 970 nits 600 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1500 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 87.2% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 99.8% 98.2% PWM 367 Hz 247 Hz Response time 5 ms 3.8 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) 12 Pro +104% 1049 nits Galaxy A71 513 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 8.66 mm (0.34 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 204 g (7.2 oz) 179 g (6.31 oz) Waterproof No No Advanced cooling Vapor chamber - Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Metal Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Green, Pink Black, Silver, Blue, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 12 Pro +3% 89.6% Galaxy A71 87.2%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 3200 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max size - Up to 512 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM MIUI 13 One UI 5.0 OS size 26.5 GB 23.8 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4600 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 120 W 25 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes (50% in 35 min) Full charging time 0:21 hr 1:22 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 08:57 hr 10:32 hr Watching video 10:04 hr 14:49 hr Gaming 05:05 hr 04:45 hr Standby 89 hr 109 hr General battery life 12 Pro 25:40 hr Galaxy A71 +25% 32:03 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 9000 x 7000 Zoom Optical, 2x Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 115° 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 48 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Macro lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 12 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A71 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size 0.7 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/3.14" 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 12 Pro +58% 141 Galaxy A71 89 Video quality 12 Pro +50% 111 Galaxy A71 74 Generic camera score 12 Pro +56% 131 Galaxy A71 84

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Active eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 12 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness 12 Pro 84.2 dB Galaxy A71 +1% 85.2 dB

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced December 2021 December 2019 Release date December 2021 February 2020 SAR (head) - 0.51 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.56 W/kg Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12 Pro is definitely a better buy.