Xiaomi 12 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A72 VS Xiaomi 12 Pro Samsung Galaxy A72 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 12 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A72, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Pro 3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1008K versus 334K)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

33% higher pixel density (521 vs 393 PPI)

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Supports wireless charging up to 50W

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz

Delivers 19% higher maximum brightness (972 against 818 nits)

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A72 Waterproof body (IP67 classification)

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4600 mAh

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.73 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 521 ppi 393 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 84.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 99.8% 98.7% PWM 367 Hz 367 Hz Response time 5 ms 4.8 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 12 Pro +19% 972 nits Galaxy A72 818 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 165 mm (6.5 inches) Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 77.4 mm (3.05 inches) Thickness 8.66 mm (0.34 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz) 203 gramm (7.16 oz) Waterproof No IP67 Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Metal Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Green, Pink White, Black, Blue, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 12 Pro +6% 89.6% Galaxy A72 84.9%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi 12 Pro and Samsung Galaxy A72 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Max. clock 3000 MHz 2300 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76) L3 cache 4 MB 1 MB Lithography process 4 nanometers 8 nanometers Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 618 GPU clock 818 MHz 750 MHz FLOPS - ~435 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max. size - Up to 1024 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 12 Pro +133% 1242 Galaxy A72 533 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 12 Pro +142% 3887 Galaxy A72 1609 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 12 Pro +202% 1008340 Galaxy A72 334134 CPU - 105759 GPU - 85686 Memory - 52933 UX - 90296 Total score 1008340 334134 3DMark Wild Life Performance 12 Pro n/a Galaxy A72 1039 Stability - 99% Graphics test - 6 FPS Graphics score - 1039 PCMark 3.0 score - 8747 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Phone Scores Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) ROM MIUI 13 One UI 4.0 OS size 26.5 GB 25.8 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 9000 x 7000 Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 3x Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 115° 123° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 48 mm

- Phase autofocus

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Macro lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A72 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896 Aperture - f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size 0.7 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size - 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 12 Pro n/a Galaxy A72 112 Video quality 12 Pro n/a Galaxy A72 92 Generic camera score 12 Pro n/a Galaxy A72 105

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Active eSIM support * - No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * - 15 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 12 Pro 84.2 dB Galaxy A72 +6% 88.9 dB

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced December 2021 March 2021 Release date December 2021 March 2021 SAR (head) - 0.23 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.17 W/kg Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12 Pro is definitely a better buy.