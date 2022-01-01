Xiaomi 12 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy M52 5G VS Xiaomi 12 Pro Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 12 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Pro 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1008K versus 501K)

The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

33% higher pixel density (521 vs 393 PPI)

Supports wireless charging up to 50W

Delivers 26% higher maximum brightness (972 against 770 nits)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Optical image stabilization

Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz

Stereo speakers

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11 Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4600 mAh

Weighs 31 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.73 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 521 ppi 393 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 86.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 99.8% 95.9% PWM 367 Hz 235 Hz Response time 5 ms 9 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 12 Pro +26% 972 nits Galaxy M52 5G 770 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) Thickness 8.66 mm (0.34 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz) 173 gramm (6.1 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Metal Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Green, Pink White, Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 12 Pro +4% 89.6% Galaxy M52 5G 86.4%

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 11 ROM MIUI 13 One UI 3.1 OS size 26.5 GB 26.4 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 9000 x 7000 Zoom Optical, 2x Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 115° 123° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 3 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 48 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Macro lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896 Aperture - f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 0.7 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * - No Hybrid slot No Yes 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 12 Pro +5% 84.2 dB Galaxy M52 5G 80.3 dB

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced December 2021 September 2021 Release date December 2021 October 2021 SAR (head) - 0.79 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.4 W/kg Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12 Pro is definitely a better buy.