Home > Smartphone comparison > 12 Pro vs Galaxy M52 5G – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 12 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy M52 5G

Ксиаоми 12 Pro
VS
Самсунг Галакси М52 5G
Xiaomi 12 Pro
Samsung Galaxy M52 5G

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 12 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Pro
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1008K versus 501K)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 33% higher pixel density (521 vs 393 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Delivers 26% higher maximum brightness (972 against 770 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4600 mAh
  • Weighs 31 grams less
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
12 Pro
vs
Galaxy M52 5G

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.73 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 521 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 86.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 95.9%
PWM 367 Hz 235 Hz
Response time 5 ms 9 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
12 Pro +26%
972 nits
Galaxy M52 5G
770 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 8.66 mm (0.34 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz) 173 gramm (6.1 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Pink White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
12 Pro +4%
89.6%
Galaxy M52 5G
86.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 12 Pro and Samsung Galaxy M52 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 818 MHz 490 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
12 Pro +106%
1242
Galaxy M52 5G
602
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12 Pro +40%
3887
Galaxy M52 5G
2772
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
12 Pro +101%
1008340
Galaxy M52 5G
501268
CPU - 148763
GPU - 156509
Memory - 78541
UX - 118602
Total score 1008340 501268
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 98%
Graphics test - 14 FPS
Graphics score - 2468
PCMark 3.0 score - 11991
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Ranking List (2nd and 170th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11
ROM MIUI 13 One UI 3.1
OS size 26.5 GB 26.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4600 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 120 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes (30% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:19 hr 1:48 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
12 Pro
n/a
Galaxy M52 5G
14:34 hr
Watching videos (Player)
12 Pro
n/a
Galaxy M52 5G
21:08 hr
Talk (3G)
12 Pro
n/a
Galaxy M52 5G
34:23 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 9000 x 7000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 115° 123°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 3 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 48 mm
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896
Aperture - f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.7 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* - No
Hybrid slot No Yes
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
12 Pro +5%
84.2 dB
Galaxy M52 5G
80.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced December 2021 September 2021
Release date December 2021 October 2021
SAR (head) - 0.79 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.4 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max and Xiaomi 12 Pro
2. Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra and Xiaomi 12 Pro
3. Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max and Xiaomi 12 Pro
4. Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus and Xiaomi 12 Pro
5. Xiaomi 12X and Xiaomi 12 Pro
6. Samsung Galaxy A72 and Samsung Galaxy M52 5G
7. Xiaomi Poco F3 and Samsung Galaxy M52 5G
8. Samsung Galaxy M62 (F62) and Samsung Galaxy M52 5G
9. OnePlus Nord CE 5G and Samsung Galaxy M52 5G
10. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G and Samsung Galaxy M52 5G

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish