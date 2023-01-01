Home > Smartphone comparison > 12 Pro vs Galaxy M53 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 12 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy M53, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Pro
  • 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (994K versus 439K)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 32% higher pixel density (521 vs 394 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Delivers 32% higher peak brightness (1049 against 796 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M53
  • Shows 41% longer battery life (36:06 vs 25:40 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4600 mAh
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Weighs 28 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
12 Pro
vs
Galaxy M53

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.73 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 521 ppi 394 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes No
Max rated brightness 970 nits 400 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1500 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 85.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 98.8%
PWM 367 Hz 244 Hz
Response time 5 ms 1 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
12 Pro +32%
1049 nits
Galaxy M53
796 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 164.7 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 77 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 8.66 mm (0.34 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 204 g (7.2 oz) 176 g (6.21 oz)
Waterproof No No
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber -
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Pink Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
12 Pro +5%
89.6%
Galaxy M53
85.3%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 12 Pro and Samsung Galaxy M53 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 MediaTek Dimensity 900
Max clock 3000 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 6 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Mali-G68 MC4
GPU clock 818 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
12 Pro +71%
1242
Galaxy M53
725
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12 Pro +93%
3896
Galaxy M53
2019
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
12 Pro +126%
994510
Galaxy M53
439166
CPU 224894 104808
GPU 435932 132253
Memory 159561 92909
UX 177347 110164
Total score 994510 439166
3DMark Wild Life Performance
12 Pro +323%
9306
Galaxy M53
2199
Max surface temperature 41.2 °C 45.7 °C
Stability 67% 99%
Graphics test 55 FPS 13 FPS
Graphics score 9306 2199
PCMark 3.0
12 Pro +34%
13038
Galaxy M53
9726
Web score 11825 7860
Video editing 7642 6993
Photo editing 29193 15041
Data manipulation 9395 9120
Writing score 14806 11490
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max size - Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM MIUI 13 One UI 5.0
OS size 26.5 GB 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4600 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 120 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes (44% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:21 hr 1:33 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:57 hr 11:56 hr
Watching video 10:04 hr 17:43 hr
Gaming 05:05 hr 05:23 hr
Standby 89 hr 116 hr
General battery life
12 Pro
25:40 hr
Galaxy M53 +41%
36:06 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 12000 x 9000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 115° -
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 48 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 12 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns -
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.14" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
12 Pro
141
Galaxy M53
n/a
Video quality
12 Pro
111
Galaxy M53
n/a
Generic camera score
12 Pro
131
Galaxy M53
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
12 Pro +3%
84.2 dB
Galaxy M53
82.1 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced December 2021 April 2022
Release date December 2021 April 2022
SAR (head) - 0.6 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.53 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12 Pro is definitely a better buy.

