Xiaomi 12 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy M53
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 12 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy M53, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Pro
- 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (994K versus 439K)
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- 32% higher pixel density (521 vs 394 PPI)
- Supports wireless charging up to 50W
- Delivers 32% higher peak brightness (1049 against 796 nits)
- Optical image stabilization
- Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
- Stereo speakers
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M53
- Shows 41% longer battery life (36:06 vs 25:40 hours)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
- Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4600 mAh
- More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
- Weighs 28 grams less
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
92
81
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
75
41
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
73
79
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
77
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
84
76
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.73 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3200 pixels
|1080 x 2408 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|521 ppi
|394 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|Yes
|No
|Max rated brightness
|970 nits
|400 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1500 nits
|-
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|No
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.6%
|85.3%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|99.8%
|98.8%
|PWM
|367 Hz
|244 Hz
|Response time
|5 ms
|1 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
|164.7 mm (6.48 inches)
|Width
|74.6 mm (2.94 inches)
|77 mm (3.03 inches)
|Thickness
|8.66 mm (0.34 inches)
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|204 g (7.2 oz)
|176 g (6.21 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Advanced cooling
|Vapor chamber
|-
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green, Pink
|Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|MediaTek Dimensity 900
|Max clock
|3000 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
|L3 cache
|6 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 730
|Mali-G68 MC4
|GPU clock
|818 MHz
|900 MHz
|FLOPS
|~2236 GFLOPS
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
12 Pro +71%
1242
725
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12 Pro +93%
3896
2019
|CPU
|224894
|104808
|GPU
|435932
|132253
|Memory
|159561
|92909
|UX
|177347
|110164
|Total score
|994510
|439166
|Max surface temperature
|41.2 °C
|45.7 °C
|Stability
|67%
|99%
|Graphics test
|55 FPS
|13 FPS
|Graphics score
|9306
|2199
|Web score
|11825
|7860
|Video editing
|7642
|6993
|Photo editing
|29193
|15041
|Data manipulation
|9395
|9120
|Writing score
|14806
|11490
Memory
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|-
|Up to 1024 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|ROM
|MIUI 13
|One UI 5.0
|OS size
|26.5 GB
|14 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4600 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|120 W
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (50 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 8 min)
|Yes (44% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:21 hr
|1:33 hr
|Web browsing
|08:57 hr
|11:56 hr
|Watching video
|10:04 hr
|17:43 hr
|Gaming
|05:05 hr
|05:23 hr
|Standby
|89 hr
|116 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|108 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8700 x 5800
|12000 x 9000
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|1920 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|115°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP)
|4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 48 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Xiaomi 12 Pro from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|6464 x 4864
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.7 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.14"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
141
Video quality
111
Generic camera score
131
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|20
|-
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|December 2021
|April 2022
|Release date
|December 2021
|April 2022
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.6 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.53 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12 Pro is definitely a better buy.
