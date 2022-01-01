Home > Smartphone comparison > 12 Pro vs Galaxy Note 10 Lite – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 12 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Ксиаоми 12 Pro
VS
Самсунг Галакси Ноте 10 Лайт
Xiaomi 12 Pro
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 12 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9810 and came out 24 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Pro
  • 2.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1008K versus 413K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 57% higher maximum brightness (972 against 618 nits)
  • 32% higher pixel density (521 vs 394 PPI)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 2-years newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
12 Pro
vs
Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.73 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 521 ppi 394 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 86.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 140.4%
PWM 367 Hz 229 Hz
Response time 5 ms 8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
12 Pro +57%
972 nits
Galaxy Note 10 Lite
618 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 163.7 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 76.1 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.66 mm (0.34 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz) 199 gramm (7.02 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Pink White, Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
12 Pro +3%
89.6%
Galaxy Note 10 Lite
86.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 12 Pro and Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2700 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.9 GHz: Exynos M3
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Mali-G72MP18
GPU clock 818 MHz 572 MHz
FLOPS - ~658 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
12 Pro +84%
1242
Galaxy Note 10 Lite
676
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12 Pro +92%
3887
Galaxy Note 10 Lite
2026
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
12 Pro +144%
1008340
Galaxy Note 10 Lite
413023
CPU - 111745
GPU - 140381
Memory - 72698
UX - 90338
Total score 1008340 413023
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11
ROM MIUI 13 One UI 3.1
OS size 26.5 GB 21 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4600 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 120 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:19 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 115° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 48 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6464 x 4864
Aperture - f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* - No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 20
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
12 Pro +1%
84.2 dB
Galaxy Note 10 Lite
83.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2021 January 2020
Release date December 2021 February 2020
SAR (head) - 0.29 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.08 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi 12 Pro or Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
2. Xiaomi 12 Pro or OnePlus 9 Pro
3. Xiaomi 12 Pro or Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro
4. Xiaomi 12 Pro or Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
5. Xiaomi 12 Pro or Xiaomi 12
6. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite or Samsung Galaxy S10
7. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite or Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro
8. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite or Apple iPhone XR
9. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite or Xiaomi Mi Note 10
10. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite or Samsung Galaxy A71

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish