Xiaomi 12 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite VS Xiaomi 12 Pro Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 12 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9810 and came out 24 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Pro 2.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1008K versus 413K)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Delivers 57% higher maximum brightness (972 against 618 nits)

32% higher pixel density (521 vs 394 PPI)

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Supports wireless charging up to 50W

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

The phone is 2-years newer

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz

Stereo speakers

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11 Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi 12 Pro Price Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.73 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 521 ppi 394 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 86.6% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 99.8% 140.4% PWM 367 Hz 229 Hz Response time 5 ms 8 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 12 Pro +57% 972 nits Galaxy Note 10 Lite 618 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 76.1 mm (3 inches) Thickness 8.66 mm (0.34 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz) 199 gramm (7.02 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Blue, Green, Pink White, Black, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 12 Pro +3% 89.6% Galaxy Note 10 Lite 86.6%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi 12 Pro and Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810 Max. clock 3000 MHz 2700 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 4 cores at 2.9 GHz: Exynos M3 L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB Lithography process 4 nanometers 10 nanometers Graphics Adreno 730 Mali-G72MP18 GPU clock 818 MHz 572 MHz FLOPS - ~658 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 12 Pro +84% 1242 Galaxy Note 10 Lite 676 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 12 Pro +92% 3887 Galaxy Note 10 Lite 2026 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 12 Pro +144% 1008340 Galaxy Note 10 Lite 413023 CPU - 111745 GPU - 140381 Memory - 72698 UX - 90338 Total score 1008340 413023 AnTuTu Android Results

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 11 ROM MIUI 13 One UI 3.1 OS size 26.5 GB 21 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4000 x 3000 Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2x Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 115° 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 48 mm

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)

Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 12 mm

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6464 x 4864 Aperture - f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm 25 mm Pixel size 0.7 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size - 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * - No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 20 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 12 Pro +1% 84.2 dB Galaxy Note 10 Lite 83.6 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced December 2021 January 2020 Release date December 2021 February 2020 SAR (head) - 0.29 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.08 W/kg Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12 Pro is definitely a better buy.