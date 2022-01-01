Xiaomi 12 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy Note 20 VS Xiaomi 12 Pro Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 12 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy Note 20, which is powered by Exynos 990 and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Pro Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

85% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1008K versus 546K)

Delivers 58% higher maximum brightness (972 against 614 nits)

33% higher pixel density (521 vs 393 PPI)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS

The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer

Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4600 vs 4300 mAh

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi 12 Pro Price Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.73 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 521 ppi 393 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 89.2% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 99.8% 99.9% PWM 367 Hz 250 Hz Response time 5 ms 6.4 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 12 Pro +58% 972 nits Galaxy Note 20 614 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 161.6 mm (6.36 inches) Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) Thickness 8.66 mm (0.34 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Blue, Green, Pink Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 12 Pro 89.6% Galaxy Note 20 89.2%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi 12 Pro and Samsung Galaxy Note 20 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Samsung Exynos 990 Max. clock 3000 MHz 2730 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76

- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5 L3 cache 4 MB 2 MB Lithography process 4 nanometers 7 nanometers Graphics Adreno 730 Mali-G77 MP11 GPU clock 818 MHz 550 MHz FLOPS - ~1196 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock 3200 MHz 2400 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 12 Pro +34% 1242 Galaxy Note 20 928 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 12 Pro +40% 3887 Galaxy Note 20 2782 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 12 Pro +85% 1008340 Galaxy Note 20 546365 CPU - 147614 GPU - 195295 Memory - 97621 UX - 108092 Total score 1008340 546365 3DMark Wild Life Performance 12 Pro n/a Galaxy Note 20 4280 Stability - 88% Graphics test - 25 FPS Graphics score - 4280 PCMark 3.0 score - 10531 AnTuTu Results (2nd and 136th place) Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) ROM MIUI 13 One UI 4.0 OS size 26.5 GB 35 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4600 mAh 4300 mAh Charge power 120 W 25 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (15 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:19 hr 1:05 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 12000 x 9000 Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 3x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 115° 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 48 mm

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 103 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 10 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3872 x 2592 Aperture - f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size 0.7 microns 1.22 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.2" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 12 Pro n/a Galaxy Note 20 123 Video quality 12 Pro n/a Galaxy Note 20 105 Generic camera score 12 Pro n/a Galaxy Note 20 120

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * - Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 12 Pro 84.2 dB Galaxy Note 20 +4% 87.9 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced December 2021 August 2020 Release date December 2021 August 2020 SAR (head) - 0.359 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.366 W/kg Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12 Pro is definitely a better buy.