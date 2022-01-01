Home > Smartphone comparison > 12 Pro vs Galaxy S10 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 12 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S10

Xiaomi 12 Pro
Samsung Galaxy S10

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 12 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy S10, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9820 and came out 35 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1006K versus 510K)
  • Has a 0.63 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1200 mAh larger battery capacity: 4600 vs 3400 mAh
  • Shows 24% longer battery life (25:27 vs 20:33 hours)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Delivers 27% higher peak brightness (1051 against 826 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • The phone is 2-years and 11-months newer
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Weighs 47 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
12 Pro
vs
Galaxy S10

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.73 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1440 x 3040 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19:9
PPI 521 ppi 551 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 970 nits 1215 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1500 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 88.08%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 98.1%
PWM 367 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 5 ms 4.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
12 Pro +27%
1051 nits
Galaxy S10
826 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 149.9 mm (5.9 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 70.4 mm (2.77 inches)
Thickness 8.66 mm (0.34 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz) 157 gramm (5.54 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Pink White, Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
12 Pro +2%
89.6%
Galaxy S10
88.08%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 12 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2730 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.7 GHz: Mongoose
L3 cache 6 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Mali G76 MP12
GPU clock 818 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS ~652 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
12 Pro +77%
1247
Galaxy S10
704
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12 Pro +90%
3916
Galaxy S10
2057
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
12 Pro +97%
1006790
Galaxy S10
510816
CPU 224894 123447
GPU 435932 191749
Memory 159561 85737
UX 177347 108901
Total score 1006790 510816
3DMark Wild Life Performance
12 Pro +191%
9326
Galaxy S10
3209
Stability 67% 82%
Graphics test 55 FPS 19 FPS
Graphics score 9326 3209
PCMark 3.0 score 13054 8719
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM MIUI 13 One UI 4.0
OS size 26.5 GB 9.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4600 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 120 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes, Qi/PMA (9 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:21 hr 1:35 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:48 hr 06:03 hr
Watching video 10:04 hr 10:32 hr
Gaming 04:53 hr 03:11 hr
Standby 89 hr 70 hr
General battery life
12 Pro +24%
25:27 hr
Galaxy S10
20:33 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 115° 123°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 48 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 12 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4320 x 2432
Aperture f/2.5 f/1.9
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.14" 1/2.65"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
12 Pro +14%
141
Galaxy S10
124
Video quality
12 Pro +11%
111
Galaxy S10
100
Generic camera score
12 Pro +13%
131
Galaxy S10
116

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
12 Pro
84.2 dB
Galaxy S10 +5%
88 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2021 February 2019
Release date December 2021 March 2019
SAR (head) - 0.48 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.59 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12 Pro is definitely a better buy.

